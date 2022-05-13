God’s Storehouse creates yoga series to benefit urban farm in Danville

God's Storehouse is raising money for its urban farm through its Yoga on the Farm series.

Participants enjoyed an evening yoga session Wednesday, which helped fight hunger while offering a relaxing experience.

The summer series will be held on the second Wednesday of every month and all proceeds will benefit the God's Storehouse Urban Farm, a community gardening space where volunteers work together to grow fresh produce to distribute to those in need.

Classes are donation-based, and the money raised will be used to purchase tools and maintain the farm.

Sherri Tuck, with Danville Meditation and Yoga, is donating her time to lead classes.

Like many businesses, God's Storehouse hasn't been immune to the effects of the pandemic. For the first time since before the pandemic, more people are seeking assistance.

This year alone, God's Storehouse has distributed more than 500,000 pounds of food, an increase of more than 170% from this time last year.

Currently, the Danville nonprofit food pantry collects food from local grocery stores such as Food Lion, Target and Walmart. In addition, they receive donations from the local community.

However, what isn't donated must be bought. While they are only seeing small increases in food prices for now, inflation and the current conflict in Ukraine are sure to hike prices further.

God's Storehouse is asking the public to help by donating time or supporting their fundraisers like Yoga on the Farm.

On Saturday, residents can help by leaving a bag of non-perishable food their mailboxes for a postal worker to pick up as part of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

To become a volunteer with God’s Storehouse, contact Rachel McKinney at 434-728-3663 or rachel@godsstorehouse.org.