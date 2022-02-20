 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
God's Pit Crew founder to speak to The Wednesday Club

Randy and Terri Johnson

Randy and Terri Johnson founded Danville-based God’s Pit Crew.

 Contributed photo

The Wednesday Club program will be held on Wednesday with presenter Randy Johnson speaking on the birth of God’s Pit Crew at the Wednesday Club, 1002 Main St.

The program begins at 3:45 p.m. with coffee at 3:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In May 1999, Randy and Terri Johnson were moved to action when they watched the horrifying reports of the devastation caused by the largest tornado in recorded history in Oklahoma City.

Wanting to help but living halfway across the country in Virginia, they borrowed trucks and trailers to deliver three loads of supplies to those in great need.

Little did they know when they began their journey, that trip to Oklahoma would change the trajectory of their lives.

In bringing hope to people in desperate need, they found their calling. Soon after, the non-profit crisis response organization known as God’s Pit Crew was born.

