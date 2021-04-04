God's Pit Crew to help with food giveaway at Martinsville Speedway

God’s Pit Crew will partner with Martinsville Speedway and Mercy Crossing to host a Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway.

These food boxes, which contain produce, meats, and dairy products, will be distributed to residents of Martinsville and Henry County. Xfinity Series Driver Jeb Burton also is joining God’s Pit Crew in helping to provide and distribute food boxes at the distribution event.

“We are proud to partner with God’s Pit Crew and Mercy Crossing to support our residents in Martinsville and Henry County,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “God’s Pit Crew is a Virginia organization that has had a positive impact in the lives of families in need across the nation since 1999. We look forward to welcoming one of our own, Virginia native and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton, to join us to give back to our community.”

Burton, who drives the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity series, has partnered with God’s Pit Crew on several projects, and excited to be a part of the food distribution at Martinsville Speedway.