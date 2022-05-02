Good News Jail & Prison Ministry sets annual banquet for May 16

The Good News Jail & Prison Ministry will hold its 2022 annual banquet beginning at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at North Main Baptist Church located at 2818 N. Main St. in Danville.

After a three year absence, the organization is excited for this opportunity to enjoy the fellowship of friends from the diverse community of churches.

Attendees can expect a meal catered by Gentleman’s Ridge and served by Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor and the Danville Police Department, along with their respective staff.

As with each banquet, the story of changed lives is the highlight. Seemingly trapped in the world of addiction and incarceration, "Jessica’s" felt hopeless. She would begin a journey with Jesus Christ at the Danville City Jail which would change her life. Now, reunited with her family, she is also the owner of her own business.

The keynote speaker, the Rev. Jerome Coleman, understands the struggle of a convicted felon to rebuild their life after prison. It is easy for anyone incarcerated to recognize their need for change, but not a simple matter to go beyond addictive behavior. He will share his journey from inmate in the chaplain’s Bible study at the Danville City Jail to entrepreneur and pastor of one of Danville’s churches.

Good News Jail & Prison Ministry is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization and member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability. The Rev. David Abernathy has been a chaplain with the organization for more than 33 years. Both he, and Kelly Herndon, administrative assistant, are volunteers with the Danville City Jail, Danville Adult Detention and the Pittsylvania County Jail. In addition to serving as pastor to inmates, staff and their families, Abernathy coordinates and trains volunteers from area churches and agencies in their mission of taking “hope behind the walls.”

Tickets for the 2022 Good News Annual Banquet are $10 and can be obtained online at www.goodnewsjail.org/danvillebanquet, by emailing david.abernathy@goodnewsjail.org or by 434-432-4350.

An offering will be received for the local ministry.