Goodyear Education 5K Run/Walk set March 26

The 13th annual Goodyear Education 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. March 26. All proceeds go to the Danville and Pittsylvania County schools. This event is different from others. The whole run/walk will be on the Goodyear Golf Course. Goodyear gives away four sets of tires each year along with other door prizes. The overall male and female winners each receive a set of Goodyear tires, and the other two sets are given away as door prizes, so everyone has a chance of winning. Runners and walkers are invited to a fun and healthy morning of exercise. Price to enter is $30 in advance, and $35 day of race. The price for children is $15 (18 years and younger). For more information, visit danvillerunner.org.

