Grant to expand STEM offerings

Longwood University was recently awarded a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation to expand its STEM education program, which provides scholarships, academic support and hands-on learning experiences for students across Southside and Central Virginia preparing for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
The funding will be used for renewable scholarships of up to $10,000 per year for students who face financial obstacles to completing a university degree. The grant will build on a previous $650,000 grant awarded to Longwood in 2016 to launch the LIFE STEM (Longwood Initiative for Future Excellence in STEM) program, which provided scholarships and special academic programming designed not only to keep students on track in their majors but also to provide critical professional development for postgraduate success.
“Longwood is known for providing personal support and mentoring for students from faculty members and the kind of supportive and nurturing environment you won’t find at larger universities,” said Dr. Larissa Smith, Longwood provost and vice president for academic affairs. “We are very proud of the success of our LIFE STEM program in supporting students’ transition to vital STEM careers.”
Through outreach to rural Virginia high schools and STEM educators, the LIFE STEM program will recruit a diverse pool of prospective scholars who likely will include many students who are the first in their families to attend college and who are underrepresented in STEM.
While the initial grant supported 24 LIFE STEM scholars, the new grant will fund support for 45 scholars with financial need who are pursuing degrees in biology, chemistry, environmental science or physics.
Longwood is actively recruiting scholars for the program and the deadline to submit an application is Jan. 25. Interested students should apply to Longwood and submit a FAFSA in addition to completing the LIFE STEM program application. The first cohort funded by the new grant will arrive on campus in August.
“We know that the scholarship funding and student support elements help students to succeed in our science programs and in their transition to their careers,” said Dr. Michelle Parry, professor of physics and LIFE STEM program director. “Those are the kind of stories and connections that inspire me to keep doing this.”
The three multidisciplinary student cohorts will be supported by more than two dozen faculty mentors in the department of biological and environmental sciences and the department of chemistry and physics.
Kelsey Thornton was a member of the initial LIFE STEM cohort and is now a first-year student in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.
“This program not only provided me with foundational and exceptional scientific research skills, but also gave me an incredible support system and some of my best friends,” Thornton said.