Grant to expand STEM offerings

While the initial grant supported 24 LIFE STEM scholars, the new grant will fund support for 45 scholars with financial need who are pursuing degrees in biology, chemistry, environmental science or physics.

Longwood is actively recruiting scholars for the program and the deadline to submit an application is Jan. 25. Interested students should apply to Longwood and submit a FAFSA in addition to completing the LIFE STEM program application. The first cohort funded by the new grant will arrive on campus in August.

“We know that the scholarship funding and student support elements help students to succeed in our science programs and in their transition to their careers,” said Dr. Michelle Parry, professor of physics and LIFE STEM program director. “Those are the kind of stories and connections that inspire me to keep doing this.”

The three multidisciplinary student cohorts will be supported by more than two dozen faculty mentors in the department of biological and environmental sciences and the department of chemistry and physics.

Kelsey Thornton was a member of the initial LIFE STEM cohort and is now a first-year student in the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.

“This program not only provided me with foundational and exceptional scientific research skills, but also gave me an incredible support system and some of my best friends,” Thornton said.