Gretna-based Campers Care Ministry helping Georgia family left homeless in tornado

A nonprofit Gretna organization is heading to George to help a family left homeless after a recent tornado.

Campers Care Ministry will deploy to Pembroke, Georgia, to supply a camper trailer to the family. The organization founded in 2020 aims "to provide travel trailers to individuals and families who had faced physical, emotional, and spiritual storms of life," the group's website states.

By using travel trailers provided by the ministry, families can remain on their properties why focusing on rebuilding their homes.

The family lost their home and belongings, and also was without insurance. Campers Care has established a donation link on the website at www.camperscare.org for anyone who wants to donate.

A goal of $8,000 has been set in an effort to purchase the camper needed for this endeavor, called the "Because He Lives" project. Campers Care expects leave Gretna on Thursday and deliver the camper trailer Thursday afternoon.