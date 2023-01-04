Gretna-based group helping Pittsylvania County family who lost home in Christmas Eve fire

Campers Care, a disaster relief ministry based in Gretna, will be assisting a family who lost their home and belongings in a Christmas Eve house fire.

Campers Care has set up a special donation opportunity at www.CampersCare.org allowing individuals and businesses the opportunity to support this family in what is defined as the “Luke 21” project.

At this time, Campers Care will use donations to supply this family with food, personal hygiene items and other daily necessities.

Campers Care's mission is to supply temporary housing using travel trailers for those individuals and families who have faced emotional, physical and spiritual storms of life.

Unfortunately, in this circumstance, Campers Care is unable to supply this particular family with a travel trailer due to county ordinances that prohibit utilization of a camper as a place of residence.

The code states campers (recreational vehicles) cannot be used for “living, sleeping, or other occupancy when parked or stored on a residential lot or in any other location not approved for such use.” Campers can only be used for habitation when in an approved campground, regardless of the length of time.

To learn more about the organization, visit www.CampersCare.org.