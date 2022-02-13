 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group gets preview of health report

Rotary

Maggie Richardson, regional coordinator for The Health Collaborative (center), presented Riverview Rotary with a preview of the 2021 Dan River Region Health Equity Report on Feb. 2. The report included dozens of factors: health care, environment, social interactions, transportation, food security and insurance. The 400-plus page report updates the 2017 report and outlines tools for improving the region’s health. The report was compiled with input from various agencies including the city of Danville and Gateway Health. With Richardson are Stephanie Lovely with Danville Parks and Recreation and Brett Jackson with Gateway Health.

 Contributed photo

