Group serves up pancake breakfast

Pancakes

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 recently held a pancake breakfast at the Post 325 home. Ready to serve their friends and neighbors are Leonard Powell, Squadron 325; Dale Roberson, commander Post 325; Randy Fowlkes, squadron 325; Jimmy Powell, Commander squadron 325 and Jack Sink, Post 325.

 Contributed photo

