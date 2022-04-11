Growing up immersed in music, George Washington High School grad attends Grammys

Kevin Newton spent his formative years singing in the car while his mom drove him from South Boston to attend school in Danville.

"My mother would put choral music on in the car," Newton recalled Monday. "She would say, 'Sing soprano or sing alto.' That was my first training."

Fast forward to April 3. Newton, horn player for the classical music group Imani Winds, is at the Grammy Awards ceremony, witnessing performances by the likes of Lady Gaga and watching in awe as Black violinist Curtis Stewart performs.

"That was by far the most inspiring performance," Newton, a New York resident, said of seeing Stewart on stage. "It was very meaningful to see him take the stage by himself among these other stars."

He was also able to meet R&B artist Chloe Bailey, "which was a really exciting experience for me," Newton said.

Imani Winds was nominated for its recording, "Bruits," in the Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance category. Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax would go on to win, for "Beethoven: Cello Sonatas — Hope Amid Tears."

Newton, who joined the group after it had recorded its Grammy-nominated work, was not nominated as part of the group but was able to attend the ceremony.

Newton grew up immersed in music. His mother played the piano and encouraged him to listen to the music when they went to the movies together.

At an early age, he knew which instrument he wanted to play.

"The horn was the voice that spoke to me," said Newton, 28, who graduated from George Washington High School in 2011.

He strived to be involved in everything related to music. He sang in his church choir, played in the marching band at GW, and joined the Danville Symphony Orchestra.

"Being in the symphony orchestra was really amazing," Newton said. "That was the first time I was playing with adults."

Being raised in the church, he was always inspired by music. Artists he admires include Prince, Walter Hawkins and Joni Mitchell.

Orchestra Emeritus Charles Eilis was a mentor to Newton, choosing him to join his brass quintet and giving Newton his first taste of playing gigs his senior year at GW. They performed at churches in Danville.

But there was one teacher at GW who was the catalyst for his life-long dedication to musical excellence: Reginald Purvis.

"What sealed the deal was working with Mr. Purvis at GW," Newton said. "He pushed me in a way I had not been pushed before. Musically, I learned a lot of discipline. Through that discipline, I found a deeper love of music."

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Newton earned a master's degree in orchestral performance from the Manhattan School of Music.

As much as he had dedicated to music during school, it wasn't until he applied for college that he realized he could pursue it professionally.

"I knew I loved music," he said. "It didn't even dawn on me it was something to do [for a living]. Music was a major I could pick. The idea of pursuing music full-time was the most exciting thing for me. That was when I knew this is what I'm supposed to be doing."

Between his years at VCU and those at Manhattan School of Music, he won his first musical job as principal horn with the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra.

During his career, he has played at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall and has recorded on a number of non-classical projects.

He earned his spot in Imani Winds in January and has spent this year traveling with them on tour.

Newton also teaches horn performance at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and is a member of the Metropolitan Horn Authority, a horn quartet with three members from Virginia, including two VCU graduates, said his mother, Melissa Newton, who is the executive director of accountability for Danville Public Schools.

He plays with other groups in New York when his schedule permits. He has also debuted two new compositions written for horn through the Contemporary Performance Institute in 2020 and in 2021.

Of course, Imani Winds was a huge inspiration for Newton while he was an undergraduate at VCU.

"It was the first time I had seen a group of all people of color have extreme success in the classical music world," Kevin Newton said.

Imani Winds has six albums on Koch International Classics and E1 Music, including their 2006 Grammy Award nominated recording, The Classical Underground, according to the group's website.

They have also recorded for Naxos and Blue Note and released Stravinsky’s "Rite of Spring" on Warner Classics. Imani Winds is regularly heard on all media platforms including NPR, American Public Media, the BBC, SiriusXM, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

In 2016, Imani Winds received their greatest accolade in their 20 years of music making: a permanent presence in the classical music section of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., according to the website.

As for attending the Grammys, "it was a whirlwind for sure," Newton said.

"It was really amazing walking around, being surrounded by famous people," he said. "Actually, the most important thing for me was just hearing everyone perform."

Those he encountered at the event were so kind, he said.

"Everyone I spoke to was so nice and so welcoming," Newton said. "It was just a really beautiful community of artists coming together to celebrate each other."

