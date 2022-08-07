 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hands-on learning promotes life skill development with 4-H

  • 0
Camp

Piedmont Youth Soccer League coaches run drills with Cloverbud Day Campers.

 Contributed photo

Pittsylvania County 4-H hosted two day camps in July for local youth.

Cloverbud Day Camp (ages 5-8) was offered July 25-26 and Junior Day Camp (ages 9-13) was offered July 28-29. Throughout both day camps, participants experienced a variety of learning opportunities.

Coaches from the Piedmont Youth Soccer League led soccer drills, activities and games for our campers. This not only enhanced their soccer skills but their ability to work together to accomplish a common goal.

Local agricultural and natural resources agents Becky Roberts, Jason Fisher and Corey Riedel educated youth on various cattle breeds, forestry and entomology, respectively. Such topics enabled campers to better understand the value of agriculture in our community. Campers also got to conquer their fears of touching bugs as they got to hold Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

People are also reading…

Camp

unior Day Camper Kain Stallings-Perry creates a Lego maze.

County 4-H agent Mandi Dolan led a beginner Spanish class during Junior Day Camp. Participants learned the Spanish alphabet, numbers and colors. Campers were introduced to the importance of cultural diversity, relatability and effective communication with those of a different heritage.

Coach Rusty Lovell, of the Southside Area Tennis Association, led drills and games to develop quality team work and tennis skills in our 4-Hers.

A healthy living class was also offered. During this class, youth properly labeled commonly used kitchen utensils and identified common kitchen hazards to avoid to prevent injury while cooking. Youth concluded the class by making chocolate covered banana pops and fruit kebabs while discussing the benefits of a balanced diet.

Camp

Cloverbud Camper Jackson Dalton carefully completes his arts and crafts project.

Campers engaged in arts and crafts activities to exercise their creativity, group games to exercise their teamwork abilities, structured classes to exercise their minds and physical fitness to exercise their bodies. It is the hope of Dolan that campers will take the skills they learned throughout this experience and apply them to their day to day lives.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Organization changes name

Organization changes name

The board of The Virginia College Fund voted to change the organization’s name to the Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges at its annual m…

Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

A divided Senate has voted to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill. The sprawling measure contains many of President Joe Biden’s climate, energy, health and tax goals. United Democrats pushed the 755-page measure toward Senate approval early Sunday. Before reaching final passage, senators plodded through a nonstop pile of amendments that seemed certain to last hours. The package is a dwindled version of earlier multitrillion-dollar bills from Biden that Democrats failed to advance. The measure has become a partisan battleground over inflation, gasoline prices and other issues that polls show are driving voters. The House, where Democrats have a slender majority, could give the legislation final approval next Friday.

Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

Eli Lilly and Co. and the administration of President Joe Biden have condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday said Indiana's Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” Lilly says it's concerned the law will hinder the company's and Indiana’s “ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.” The law lifts the ban in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.

German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has inspected a turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday that “there are no problems” blocking the part’s return to Russia besides missing information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. The Kremlin insisted on Wednesday that more assurances are needed. Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, the latest of several reductions that it blamed on delays to the turbine’s delivery after sanctions were imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Governor suspends Georgia gas taxes through mid-September

Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through mid-September. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a third time. The order also suspends the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad bipartisan support suspending the state’s gas tax through May 31. Kemp then extended the suspension twice. Under state law, Kemp can suspend taxes by executive order if state lawmakers ratify the action later. Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?

Democrats' big package: What remains in and what's out?

The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems. It had a price tag of $4 trillion and it stalled in Congress. The slimmer but still substantial compromise package is now on track toward Senate voting this weekend. It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and bringing down deficits. A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert