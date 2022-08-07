Hands-on learning promotes life skill development with 4-H

Pittsylvania County 4-H hosted two day camps in July for local youth.

Cloverbud Day Camp (ages 5-8) was offered July 25-26 and Junior Day Camp (ages 9-13) was offered July 28-29. Throughout both day camps, participants experienced a variety of learning opportunities.

Coaches from the Piedmont Youth Soccer League led soccer drills, activities and games for our campers. This not only enhanced their soccer skills but their ability to work together to accomplish a common goal.

Local agricultural and natural resources agents Becky Roberts, Jason Fisher and Corey Riedel educated youth on various cattle breeds, forestry and entomology, respectively. Such topics enabled campers to better understand the value of agriculture in our community. Campers also got to conquer their fears of touching bugs as they got to hold Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

County 4-H agent Mandi Dolan led a beginner Spanish class during Junior Day Camp. Participants learned the Spanish alphabet, numbers and colors. Campers were introduced to the importance of cultural diversity, relatability and effective communication with those of a different heritage.

Coach Rusty Lovell, of the Southside Area Tennis Association, led drills and games to develop quality team work and tennis skills in our 4-Hers.

A healthy living class was also offered. During this class, youth properly labeled commonly used kitchen utensils and identified common kitchen hazards to avoid to prevent injury while cooking. Youth concluded the class by making chocolate covered banana pops and fruit kebabs while discussing the benefits of a balanced diet.

Campers engaged in arts and crafts activities to exercise their creativity, group games to exercise their teamwork abilities, structured classes to exercise their minds and physical fitness to exercise their bodies. It is the hope of Dolan that campers will take the skills they learned throughout this experience and apply them to their day to day lives.