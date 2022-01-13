Hargrave Military Academy names new president

Eric Peterson has been named as Hargrave Military Academy’s next president, the board of trustees announced.

Peterson has decades of independent school experience including 13 years as the head of School at St. George’s School in Rhode Island. He currently is serving as interim athletic director at Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs and previously worked as a senior search consultant in the independent school market.

He has taught English, history, government and ethics, and has coached football, baseball and track. He has been a dorm parent, assistant director of admissions, director of admissions, associate headmaster and upper school director.

While at St. George’s, Peterson led a number of curriculum and program innovations and oversaw the execution of a multi-year strategic plan, accreditation reviews and numerous capital projects. In addition, at his insistence and under his leadership, St. George’s launched a groundbreaking independent investigation into historical sexual misconduct at the school. The investigation generated attention and has become a blueprint for other schools’ efforts to address past misconduct issues.

The investigation concluded the school’s efforts and Peterson’s leadership had created a “very different place” from when the abuse occurred in the 1970s and 80s, and commended Peterson and his leadership team for creating a “culture of respect.”

“We were drawn to Eric because he demonstrated not only a deep understanding of what it takes to achieve our mission of educating boys within a spiritual environment and with the benefit of a robust athletics program, but also demonstrated an enthusiasm to share with donors and the broader community the opportunity to join us in this mission,” said Ben Davenport, chairman of Hargrave’s board of trustees.

“I am drawn to Hargrave’s distinctive and compelling mission, which includes its Christian principles and commitment to educating men of character,” Peterson said on the opportunity ahead. “I recognize that boys thrive on structure and challenge, both of which are central to the military and athletic programs. I see great opportunity for the school as we work to build for the future on Hargrave’s impressive history and traditions.”

A graduate of Deerfield Academy, Peterson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English, cum laude, from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor with honors from Northwestern University.

Peterson and his wife, Krista, are also co-founders of Orion Military Scholarships, a nonprofit which provides boarding school scholarships to the children of United States military personnel. They have three grown sons.

Peterson is expected to begin his service in June. Sloan Gibson will continue to serve as interim president.