Following a national search, Hargrave Military Academy announced last week that retired Lt. Col. David L. Smith, of the United States Marine Corps, has been selected as the new commandant.

Smith brings a distinguished career in the United States Marine Corps and a wealth of experience in leadership and education.

A native of San Diego, Smith graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant following graduation and has since held numerous positions of responsibility and leadership in the Marine Corps, both on active duty and in the reserves.

He has also demonstrated a strong commitment to education, earning a Masters Degree in administrative educational leadership from the University of Virginia and serving as a JROTC senior instructor at a series of high schools across the United States, most recently in Arizona.

Both Smith and his programs have been awarded multiple distinctions, including Smith earning Area 13 Instructor of the Year honors and being named High School Teacher of the Year for the State of Delaware.

Smith's list of military decorations includes the Meritorious Service Medal with one star, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with two stars and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, among others.

The commandant is responsible for the Academy’s military program along with all matters relating to the well-being of the students during their attendance at Hargrave. He manages the planning, coordination and implementation of a comprehensive residential life program that develops cadets across the academy’s four pillars of academics, athletics, faith and character, as well as the full scope of military programs, from daily life, to parades, to leadership school.