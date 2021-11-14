HEALTH CORNER: A lung scan can be a lifesaver

If you are a smoker or a former smoker, and between the ages of 50 and 80, you may qualify or be eligible for a lung cancer screening exam. And it’s an exam that could be a lifesaver.

According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is the No. 1 cause of cancer death in both men and women in the U.S., accounting for approximately one quarter of cancer deaths.

There are several factors that can contribute to the development of lung cancer, including radon, exposure to hazardous chemicals, particle pollution and genetic factors, but smoking is the overwhelming cause — about 90% of lung cancer cases. Even if you quit smoking years ago, your risk — while reduced — is still present.

A lung cancer screening exam is a simple process that can tell you and a provider if your lungs are healthy or detect lung cancer early, before it spreads, and when treatment can be most effective. Lung cancer symptoms typically do not show up until the disease has advanced, so this early detection is key to catching the cancer early and more effectively treating it. A lung cancer exam is a painless screening that usually takes less than a minute to complete, but it’s benefits can last far longer.