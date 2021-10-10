HEALTH CORNER: Get your Mammogram. It’s an hour that could save your life.

While there are certain modifiable risk factors for breast cancer — including use of contraceptives, hormonal therapy, lifestyle-related risks such as obesity, as well as some risk factors you cannot change, like your family medical history and age — some breast cancer patients have no risk factors or any symptoms. Eighty-five percent of breast cancer cases are in women with no family history of the disease. That’s why early detection is so vital to finding and treating breast cancer.

If you are a woman 40 and older, you should be including an annual mammogram in your yearly health check-up and journey. If you are at higher risk, you may need to begin annual screenings sooner. Some of those risk factors include genetic mutations, a family history of breast and ovarian cancer, a personal history of receiving radiation therapy or hormone replacement therapy and a history with the drug diethylstilbestrol.

As with other health issues, it’s important to have a discussion with your trusted health care provider about your lifestyle and risks and to determine the right time for you to begin annual breast cancer screening.