Keeping the happy in your holiday: Making the most of this year’s challenging season

With its myriad joyful and time-honored traditions, the holiday season is a cherished time of the year for many.

Unfortunately, it can also be a stressful and emotionally trying time, especially for those juggling numerous obligations or coping with the loss of a loved one. And as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our community and across the country, we are finding ourselves rethinking how we celebrate this year, which could create new challenges and potentially stressful situations.

Keeping stress at bay is an essential part of maintaining good mental and physical health and can help keep our immune system running as it should — a goal that is especially important right now. The good news is that there are some simple seasonal strategies you can adopt to minimize stress and help keep the happy in your holiday.