WHAT'S UP DOC? 4 simple ways men can take control of their health

There is a long-standing perception that women tend to focus on their health more than men do.

Unfortunately, it’s a perception that rings all too true. A survey cited in a 2019 article from AARP found only half of the men surveyed get regular check-ups and 72% preferred household chores over going to the doctor.

While it’s true women are more accustomed to regular doctor visits from an early age, it’s not an excuse for men to take their eye off the ball when it comes to their health.

Data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show life expectancy for men is five years less than women. There are a number of factors contributing to this statistic. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, men tend to have it earlier and are 50% more likely than women to die from it. Suicide rates are higher for men and its been shown that men are less likely than women to maintain healthy eating and exercise.

So, how can men defy the stats and get and stay healthy? Here are four simple things you can do to give your health the attention it needs now.