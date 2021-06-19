WHAT'S UP DOC? Celebrating our neighbors, family members, and friends — cancer survivors

As we have improved screening measures, early diagnosis and developed advanced treatments of all types of cancer such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy, there is now a growing population of cancer survivors.

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States, representing 5% of the population. These numbers will grow to 26.1 million across all age groups by 2040, according to Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers & Prevention.

They are our neighbors, family members, colleagues and friends. The support they need now may differ from the ways in which we supported them through treatment and recovery.

In June, which is designated as National Cancer Survivor Month, we honor the cancer survivors in our lives — those who have won the fight and those who are still battling. Survivorship means living with, through and beyond cancer. Survivorship starts at diagnosis and includes those in active treatment, and those who have completed treatment. The phrase “cancer survivorship” was created by the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship to describe the broad experience on the cancer continuum.