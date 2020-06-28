Helton named to Samford University dean's list

Clifford Lee Helton, of Danville, was named to the spring dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework.
The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the university at the end of each semester.
Helton is a sophomore majoring in sports medicine and minoring in biology. He is the son of David and Donna Helton of Danville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!