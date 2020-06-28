Helton named to Samford University dean's list
0 comments
Names

Helton named to Samford University dean's list

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Clifford Lee Helton, of Danville, was named to the spring dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework.

The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the university at the end of each semester.

Helton is a sophomore majoring in sports medicine and minoring in biology. He is the son of David and Donna Helton of Danville.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook ad boycott gathers steam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News