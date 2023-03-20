The Milton, North Carolina, Renaissance Foundation will host a dedication of the former Christ Church to its new purpose at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Having served as home to Milton Woman’s Club since the 1970s, the carpenter Gothic-style church will now serve the mission of Milton Renaissance Foundation, which is to preserve the historical narrative of Milton through display, archival and preservation of artifacts, and through educational and cultural programming.

The church will also be dedicated in honor of the late Jean Bradsher Scott, who preserved “Milton Memories” in her Caswell, North Carolina, Messenger column and who supported many preservation endeavors in the town throughout the years.

Built in 1890 by a small Episcopal congregation, the church, nearing completion, was described as “very beautiful” and “on a commanding site” in the Journal of Conventions of the Protestant Episcopal Church in the Diocese of North Carolina. Efforts will be made to preserve the church through ongoing restoration projects.

Special guests will be Mike and Sarah Woodard as well as Dr. Brooks Graebner, North Carolina Episcopal Diocese historiographer and retired rector of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hillsborough, North Carolina. A short time will be given to sharing early Episcopal history and what is known about the Milton church.

Historic Christ Church is located at 11928 Academy St. in Milton, with street parking available on Academy and further down on Broad Street. The event is free, but donations are welcome.

For additional information, contact miltonrenaissance@gmail.com.