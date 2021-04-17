Even after severe ice storm damage, some landscape plants can be salvaged

Now that all of the construction work is done and all of the big equipment is gone, we can start bringing back our landscape. This involves taking advantage of what Mother Nature is already doing, but we still have some hard decisions to make.

For example. One crepe myrtle has two very small buds emerging from down low on the stump. At this point, we will wait for those buds to grow and to see if any more emerge. By the middle of June, any branches or stumps that do not have leaves on them will be removed. If they don’t have leaves by the heat of the summer they never will, so go ahead and write them off. The other crepe myrtle stump does not have any buds, yet but it is still early. Remember crepes are just about the last thing to leaf out in the spring.

Another example: About two-thirds of our azaleas were damage by trees falling or by the tires of trucks. Some of these are not likely to re-grow as they were smashed under a heavy weight for too long. Others offer hope.

