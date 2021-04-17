Even after severe ice storm damage, some landscape plants can be salvaged

After a hard winter — or after some construction — we are often looking at a lot of severely damaged woody perennial plants.
Many people just give up and plant replacements the first opportunity they get. That is something that probably make sense: Remove the damaged plant and put another healthy, attractive specimen in its place.
But, some of us are a little too hard-headed to give up like that. After all, if I have nurtured and tended to a shrub for the last 10 years, I want to keep it. Just because it got run over and flattened by a truck doesn’t mean I cannot keep it. In many cases this will be true for those with enough desire and patience to keep their plants on.
Those who know me also know I was severely impacted by an ice storm in February atop White Oak Mountain. A lot of my woody plants were flattened by falling trees or during the clean up process afterward. As a result, I lost more than half of my landscape. If I were to just replace everything that was damaged, it would cost at least $2,000 just for materials alone. I consider this cost too high, so I must look toward salvaging what I can in the landscape.
The salvage job may not be as arduous as one might think. By far, most woody perennial plants used in landscapes will try to regrow from the roots or from a stump. We just need to know enough to either help them along or, even better, to stay out of their way.
Ready to recover
God built plants so they would grow. They cannot help themselves. If they are reasonably healthy, they will always try to produce new foliage and stems. When the shrubs are undamaged and growing as they should, they produce their own food through the process of photosynthesis. They take all that good stuff coming up from the roots and mix it with CO2 from the air and make a substance called sucrose. They only use a portion of the sucrose and store the extra in empty plant cells located in the wood. Healthy plants have a good amount of food stored up in case they need it during a bad time. This provides the energy they will need to recover from the damage I described earlier.
To help this happen, we need to protect the plants. Any new growth will be tender and weak attached to the stems at first. When we were cleaning up all of the trees that fell, we put stakes beside any of the woody plants we could find the remains for. I had a pair of 2-year-old crepe myrtles that were hard to locate, but we finally found them and marked the spot. It took a long time to find the old lilac bush, but I am not sure it can be salvaged anyway.
Once we located all of the shrubs, we made sure they were visible or marked with a stake bearing a red flag. Then we worked with construction people to let them know we wanted them to avoid running over the plants. We had to accept that they needed to get their equipment to the site and that additional plant damage was unavoidable, but they did agree to stay off the other plants.
Now that all of the construction work is done and all of the big equipment is gone, we can start bringing back our landscape. This involves taking advantage of what Mother Nature is already doing, but we still have some hard decisions to make.
For example. One crepe myrtle has two very small buds emerging from down low on the stump. At this point, we will wait for those buds to grow and to see if any more emerge. By the middle of June, any branches or stumps that do not have leaves on them will be removed. If they don’t have leaves by the heat of the summer they never will, so go ahead and write them off. The other crepe myrtle stump does not have any buds, yet but it is still early. Remember crepes are just about the last thing to leaf out in the spring.
Another example: About two-thirds of our azaleas were damage by trees falling or by the tires of trucks. Some of these are not likely to re-grow as they were smashed under a heavy weight for too long. Others offer hope.
Left alone
Plants that are broken off next to the ground, but still have a small stump, can be left alone and allowed to produce new growth, if they will. Large plants that were extensively damaged can be pruned to begin re-shaping them into something more attractive. If there is any doubt, just leave it for now and let it show you what it will do. If it grows, you can wait until next year to begin pruning. If there are no leaves by mid-summer, dig it up and start looking for a replacement.
A lot of woody plants can be treated like this: forsythia, rose, maples, oaks and the list goes on. So, just because the landscape looks like a disaster right now does not mean it will always be that way. It just takes some patience and some pruning skills and in a few shirt years things will be back to normal or maybe even better.
This forsythia was about 4-feet tall before it was smashed by a tree and then run over by a truck. It has already started a new crop of leaves and should be back to where it was within five years.
This azalea is severely damaged but it has some new leaves at the branch tips. It can be cut back to a stump and allowed to re-grow or the damaged parts can be removed and lopsided shrub can be allowed to grow. It will probably provide a better plant in the long-term.
This azalea is already re-growing and will eventually produce an attractive shrub in a few years. This will be important as it is part of a row of the same color azalea. It would look odd if it had been replaced by something with a slightly different color.
This azalea was run over by a truck about 10 years ago. It took three years to make it attractive again and now it will soon be covered with a mass of showy white flowers. I’m glad I kept this one.