Don't feel contained with this style of gardening

Putting together a container garden is a simple and easy way to garden on a small scale in almost any location.

It can be indoors or outside. The plants can be local natives or exotics. They can be small for people with limited space or they can be huge for those who have plenty of room to grow.

These gardens can incorporate both the tastes and imagination of the gardener with very few limits. We can grow flowers, greenery and vegetables under easily manipulated growing conditions.

There are just a few details for a container garden to be successful. First, plants need soil. Hydroponics also are possible, but that gets a little more complicated than most of us prefer to face.

There must be enough soil to accommodate roots of the plants. Therefore, the container size needs to match the size needed by the plants. Three petunias will grow well in a container that is 5 inches deep and 10 inches across, but a single tomato plant will need the equivalent of a 5-gallon bucket at least 12 inches deep.

It is important to put some thought into what you have to use as a container versus what you want to plant.

Soil drainage is another important element in container gardens. The soil needs to be kept slightly moist, but not wet. Too much water in the soil will rot the roots.

Several drainage holes in the bottom of the container will be needed. To protect the surface where the container will be placed, it may be necessary to put a shallow dish under the container to catch excess water.

The soil itself should be of good quality. Unless you are proficient at combining the elements to make a good potting soil, I recommend buying a good one from a garden shop. Using a soil that has moisture retention properties will reduce the frequency if watering the container, but some plants — like annual vinca — grow better in slightly drier soils.

Get to know what your plants will need. Also, do not use soils dug from the garden — it’s too heavy — organic topsoil or garden soil, as those are not intended for this use. Stick to a good quality potting soil.

With this in mind, you can use almost anything to grow your plants. I have an old boot that I plant a single begonia in every year. It holds a prominent place on the railing around my back deck and is often quite the conversion piece.

I once had a large, clay flower pot my children decorated with their own garden artwork that I used for years until it eventually cracked. I often see where people have taken old wheelbarrows and use their imagination to turn those into flower beds.

A long time ago, when I had no place to garden, I bought a small, cheap, kiddie pool and put it on a cement patio behind my apartment. I cut some drainage holes, and filled it with potting soil. I planted a few squash plants, a handful of green beans and a couple cucumbers to give some fresh produce in the summer.

If you like to garden — and you have some items laying about that you have no other use for — maybe you can use some imagination to put together a container garden.

Just one word of caution: you need to know what was in the item in its previous life and avoid using anything that may be hazardous. Otherwise, your container garden can be as neat and clean — or whimsical — as you like.

Accompanying are pictures of containers I have seen over the years to show there are no boundaries here. Have some fun.