During the pandemic, garden centers blossomed with growth. Now, supply chain issues are taking root.

The past two years of the pandemic have been good for Southside nurseries as people stayed home and embraced their inner gardener.

“The pandemic made business better. We have a lot of new gardeners,” said Wanda Adkins, an employee with Raywood Landscape Center in Danville. “We had a lot of customers the last two years and couldn’t keep anything in stock. Maybe gardening was a mental health outlet.”

That’s the up side of the pandemic. The downside, however, is that now that the pandemic is easing up, the supply chain and pricing has become somewhat of an issue.

“Now we are having trouble getting everything,” Adkins said. “We couldn’t even get the plugs [little starter ferns] to grow ferns because the company didn’t have workers.”

The store gets products from everywhere, but has had a hard time finding a supplier for houseplants, she said.

“We can’t get a variety of houseplants and have been growing a lot of them and have a good selection, so people are able to get something they want,” she said.

People are requesting fruit plants, such as fig, blueberry and blackberry bushes, because groceries are priced so high now, she said.

Random items like ribbon for Easter lilies were also in short supply, she said.

Martha Ray, the owner of Raywood Landscape Center, has been in the business for 40 years and agreed the past two years have by far been the best in the business. Business was so good, in fact, that she felt guilty about it.

“We held our breath back in March 2020, but people came in every day. They said they needed fresh air, and their daily visits became a joke,” she said. “We could get things they wanted, even if it wasn’t what they came for.”

The boom lasted through last year, and then the supply became a problem, she said.

“We had trouble getting peat moss from Canada. That’s sort of like the toilet paper of the gardening center,” she explained. “And now there’s a surcharge being added because of the cost of gas.”

Steel needed for such items as bird poles also is in short supply, she said.

The center also grew its own ferns from the ferns they had on hand since the fern plugs weren’t available.

“We usually order them in August, but were told we couldn’t get them until January because they couldn’t get workers,” she said. “That was also a problem with people to bag birdseed.”

Similar experience

Dennis Harris, owner of Harris Nursery & Greenhouse, had a similar experience the past two years.

“The pandemic actually helped our business because of people staying home and planting gardens,” he said. “It was a good two years.”

He said it’s still too early to tell about this year will go, especially since the weather has been up and down.

Getting potting soil from Canada was also a problem for him.

“There was that trucking mess up there, and trees and everything are in short supply and expensive,” he said.

Plus he had just gotten a call that the trays the business gives away free to customers had just gone up to 33 cents apiece.

There is no issue with getting plants for the garden and home, though, since the business grows most of their own, except for fruit trees.

“Vegetable sales were out of the roof the last two years, and we’re looking forward to another good year,” he said, adding cautiously that “this business is all about the weather.”

Wendy Shields, the owner of Haymore Garden Center, said 2020 was their best ever, and that’s out of 41 years in business.

“We immediately went into high gear in March of 2020 and closed the inside, but the outside stayed open,” she said. “Then we saw a definite influx of vegetable and herb gardeners. I think there was a fear factor about getting food.”

She said the issue now is getting supplies and the price of everything going up.

“Some of the growers have had issues with getting pots to grow the plants in and soil to put in the containers,” she said. “Then we get calls and emails every day about surcharges because of the fuel prices and the cost of materials going up.”

She feels optimistic about the upcoming growing season, however.

“We’re ready for a great season,” she said. “It looks like we can stay fully stocked. We looked ahead last year and had companies grow what we would need. Hopefully that will help.”

She thinks people staying at home because of COVID-19 found gardening was therapeutic.

“Digging in the soil is good for the soul,” she said.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.