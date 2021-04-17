For success in the garden, aim for native plants of Southern Virginia

Having spectacular gardens is a whole lot easier when you work with nature instead of against it.

And that starts with using native plants.

Plants that are native to southern Virginia are the easiest to grow because, if they hadn’t been displaced in the first place by development, they would be thriving on their own. You don’t have to pamper them, because all the conditions they need are right here anyway.

There’s no better example of the power and impact of native plants than the glorious rhododendrons that bloom throughout Patrick County. You could try to grow some Henry County and Martinsville, and they might survive and get bigger, but they won’t thrive in the east’s lower elevations as they do up on the hillsides and mountains to the west.

Rhododendrons also need acidic soil, adequate availability of water and moderate humidity and winds. A bright, sunny, open spot on a flat yard in Martinsville can’t provide the ideal conditions the shaded mountains of Meadows of Dan do.

Inkberry holly and mountain laurel are other staple evergreen plants that grow well in the higher elevations, and weigela does well across the region.