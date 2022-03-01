IN THE YARD: A poem in honor of Dr. Seuss

Today is the date we celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

Since 1998, it has been established at a national day to celebrate reading by the National Education Foundation. A few years ago, my wife and I worked together to pen something in honor of this day and the result was a poem titled, “Chard in the Yard,” that follows a similar cadence and rhyming scheme used by Dr. Seuss. I received a lot of positive comments on the poem after it was published in this newspaper. Since today is his birthday, I thought I would run the poem once again for everyone’s reading enjoyment.

Chard in the Yard

I hear gardeners say to grow some chard

They say it will look lovely out in the yard

But as I told my friend Richard

I do not want that chard in my yard

They say it is colorful and healthy

If I grow enough to sell, I may become wealthy

But like I told Richard

I do not want that chard in my yard

Richard said the stems of green, yellow and red

Topped by green leaves make for an attractive garden bed

He said chard can be eaten raw or cooked

He said the raw is less bitter than cooked

You can sauté in olive oil and butter to make it good and really quite tender

Adding a touch of garlic with red and black pepper so good it will render

The colorful dish with chopped stems looks really tasty

And this dish only takes minutes for those who are hasty

After trying the chard from his yard

I decided to start growing at home my own chard

I will plant it in full sun out in the garden

Two weeks before the last frost that the soil can harden

Seeds into the ground are a good way to start

A quarter inch deep and two inches apart

Plant with its friends, it companions to grow

Mix with peas and carrots and onions in rows

Feed and water to give it a start

I will have a meal that is great for my heart

So after I learned that this is not at all hard

I have decided to grow some Swiss chard in my yard

You should grow some as well

It really is swell.

