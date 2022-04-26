IN THE YARD: After odd weather shifts, it's finally time to get planting

Those who have followed me over the years know I have always recommended waiting until the third weekend in April to plant vegetable gardens and annual flowers.

The last frost usually occurs just before that time.

The third weekend normally arrives around April 19, give or take a couple days. This year it was April 16, a little earlier than usual.

The odd weather patterns have not been helpful either. Somehow, global warming keeps sending us freezing temperatures late in the season (or early in the spring as the case may be). Several of you experienced low temperatures in the upper 20s last week and looking at the forecast as I write this, it may be happening again this week.

I wonder what next week will bring?

I think we are OK to plant. If you use a meat thermometer to probe the soil down to about 3 inches deep, you will find the soil temperature is getting closer to that magic number of 50 degrees. For flowering and bedding plants that is not as critical, but for vegetables it will make a difference in how well they produce.

But keep a weather eye out. If the air temperature is expected to drop into the lower 30s, then it probably will be a good idea to cover your plants with a bed sheet for some added protection. Don’t forget to uncover the plants as soon as the temperature starts to rise. You don’t want to “cook” them until the fruit is ripe.

I decided I cannot wait any longer. Since I have developed a condition that somewhat limits my activities at the present time, I have started moving forward with the back porch farm I wrote about last week. I have planted four tomatoes in large buckets on my back porch so they can start growing. I also have taken my two largest hanging baskets and planted three cucumber plants in each one. I have two planting bags, but I still need to pick up 14 or 15 2-cubic-foot bags of potting soil with moisture retention soils. I also will need to get the vegetables to go in them.

I will still want lots of color in the yard and around the house. This year, I am cutting back from 36 to 12 the flowering containers I place on my porch. There will be some Gerbera daisies, geraniums, one or two petunias and my wife wants at least one large container with zinnias. I will work on putting these out over the next couple of weeks.

I have an older, small cottage-type garden that I have tried several large and showy plants in over the years. At the present time, there are mums coming up along the back edge. They will be openly visible when the bloom in September and October. There also is a funky little thing called a dragon lily I got from Brent & Becky’s Bulbs a few years back. This plant starts to grow in the winter, eventually getting 3 to 4 feet tall. In May, it will produce a 3-foot-long flower that is somewhat ugly and, for the first few days after it opens, it smells like a dead animal.

Last year, I had buzzards hanging out in my yard looking for a snack. By the end of June, it will have died back to the ground and I won’t see it again until next winter. I plan on filling that bed with dinner plate dahlias this year to put on a good show.

I have a new location for a cottage-type garden that I started working on last fall. When I have time and can find the plants, I will put in some coneflowers, black-eyed-Susans and sedums. After these perennials get established, I may add more if there is space. Cottage gardens tend to look crowded with bright flowering plants. I will stay with perennials in this bed so I can put down a weed barrier fabric and leave it there as a permanent part of the garden, well hidden under the mulch.

If everyone else is like me, the uncertainty of the weather has put us well behind with our summer planting. I hope things will be more settled in May.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.