IN THE YARD: An ending note: After more than 21 years, Stuart Sutphin hangs up his columnist hat

I have been writing this column since February 2001. It has been a lot of fun and I feel I have shared richly with my readers as much as they have shared with me.

But time moves on and changes come. Such is the case here.

I am not the only one to publish this column. In fact, I believe it was a Danville extension agent in the late 1970s who first wrote “In the Yard.” Some of you may remember the various agents who published this along with a related column titled “Around the House” that ran through about 2002 or thereabouts. For this column, each time the extension agent left, the column passed right along to the next person to fill that position. This has kept “In the Yard” in print for about four decades.

I was hoping to continue to publish the column, but lately have been diagnosed with a very serious health condition. The effect of this condition and the subsequent treatments leave me unable to continue. I am now passing the column on to the person who replaced me in the Danville extension office. Corey Riedel is a person I am sure you will find both capable and able to step up to the task.

Like all new writers, he will go through a period of adjustment as he determines how this will best work within his framework of skills and background. We are all different, so we should not be expected to do things like the predecessor whose footsteps we follow.

Think of it as walking alongside the previous steps, but not exactly in them. I am sure everyone will give Corey their full support in his new endeavor.

But it has been a great ride these past 20 years. I wanted to find a copy of the first column I wrote, but have been unable to do so. I remember that I talked a little about myself and what I hoped to do and what I hoped to accomplish. How did I do? OK I trust. I wanted to share new knowledge about plants as well as improved knowledge found by research for traditional gardening methods.

I had my favorite columns like “‘Twas Two Nights After Christmas” and “Chard in the Yard” that I wrote just for fun. Giving information about specific plants was a challenge I always enjoyed and most often surprised myself with the information I uncovered in the process. For example, did you know that 90% of the Easter lilies produced in the world are grown in a small area on the Oregon/California state line? Also, the entire U.S. Easter lily business traces its roots (pun intended) back to a single suitcase of roots brought home by a soldier at the end of World War I?

The historical perspectives I gained were numerous. Thomas Jefferson was the third president of the United States. Imagine him shoveling cow manure into his vegetable gardens at Monticello while holding office (something many leading politicians do today, it can be argued). He took some culinary training while he was our ambassador to France and brought a number of fine meal ideas back with him. He helped to overcome the impression that tomatoes were poisonous; they are in the nightshade family and that led to a lot of confusion. His table was always heavy on vegetables and desserts, but he regarded meat as a mere condiment. And he never put one of his own wines on the table when he was serving guests. He could never get the hang of producing fine wines so he always bought them instead.

I learned that most of the vegetables being grown by the native Americans when the first Europeans arrived came by trade routes overland from Central ad South America. Squash, corn and beans were common crops. But potatoes had to be collected by the Spaniards in the 1500s in northern areas of South America, taken back to Europe, and then eventually found their way to our shores by English and Irish emigrants. I have always wondered why the spuds didn’t come to the east like the other vegetables.

As I have said, writing this column all these years has been a genuine adventure for me. I hope I have entertained, as well as educated, and I trust your time reading my poor words has been time well spent. I want to thank everyone who approached me around Danville to say they enjoy reading my column; writers do need to be encouraged from time to time. I hope you all have big, productive gardens for years to come.

I may yet contribute on occasion to this and other issues and articles. So, I guess I’ll be like that bad penny that keeps turning up every so often.

And above all else, make certain to set aside some time to enjoy your garden.