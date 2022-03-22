IN THE YARD: As gardening seasons starts, read those labels

Foods provide important dietary information and a list of ingredients. Electronics usually have a list of what is in the box so you will know if you need to purchase anything else, such as batteries for example.

All of this also holds true for lawn and garden products of every type.

I was looking at grass seed and fertilizers recently when another customer asked if the fertilizer he was holding was good to use with new grass seed. It was a weed-and-feed which is pretty much always a bad choice to establish new grass. I pointed out the label said it had a crabgrass preventer herbicide, one that kills grass seeds as they germinate.

Then I flipped the bag over and found, under “precautions,” where the label said not to sow any seeds for a period of four months. The label prevented this person from making a huge mistake and it prevented him from wasting a lot of money on grass seed. He finally selected a lawn starter fertilizer and plans to deal with the weeds later.

Speaking of grass, you can tell when I, or someone like me, has been in a store shopping for grass seed. The stores stack the bags so the front is facing up because that is more attractive. Then I come through and flip the top bag in each stack so I can see the back. I am looking first to see what varieties of seed are in the bag.

Bluegrass cannot tolerate our summers. Ryegrass comes up fast to hold the soil in place until fescue can take over, then ryegrass dies when the weather gets hot.

The next thing I look for is the sell-by date. This can be complicated as sometimes the dates are listed by state and sometimes there is a general sell-by date, then a list of states that have a different date. You want to pay attention to the sell-by date. After this date, the germination rate declines.

I also look at seed treatments. These are done to prevent birds and mice from eating the seeds. Treated seeds should not be fed to birds or animals; it says so right on the label. Untreated seeds are rare but are available in some locations.

Finally, I look at weed content. If I see anything that indicates the presence of Poa annua seeds, I won’t buy the seed. Many other weeds I can deal with at a later time. I bought a bag of “cheap seed” about 10 years ago and I am still trying to get rid of the Poa annua that came with it.

Plants and seed packages have very useful labels. I have wanted to plant some gardenias but was hesitant because we are at the northern end of the plants’ cold hardiness. Then I found a variety with a label that said it was hardy to USDA zone 6. I bought and planted two, and they are thriving. The labels provide good planting instructions: how deep to plant the seeds, how far apart to space the plants, the mature size of the plants, days to harvest for vegetables, bloom time for flowers, how often to water, when and what to feed or fertilize with and more information related to the specific plants. I have been working with landscape plants for 40-plus years and I still take time to read the labels before I buy.

The selection of fertilizer in the good old days was very easy: 25-7-7 for the lawn, 10-10-10 for the vegetable and flower gardens, and Miracle-Gro once they started growing. Fertilizers have become very technical in ways we can use them. It can be very confusing to select the correct ones for what we need them for. Read the label.

Look to see if there is an intended use such as for roses or vegetables or the lawn. Remember that weed-and-feeds fertilizers contain herbicides, so read that part of the label very carefully to get the results you are looking for. Pre-emergent herbicides will kill seeds, and broadleaf herbicides will kill flowers and vegetables. If you look, you will probably find which setting to use of you have a spreader. This will ensure you apply just the right amount without wasting anything. Fertilizers are becoming more expensive to let the label be your guide and it will probably save you some money.

I have written a lot about pesticide labels in the past and I still feel I must stress the importance of that source of information. The pesticide company wants you to get the best results from the use of their products without posing any danger to yourself or your family. Years of time and millions of dollars go into researching what the labels are telling us. It is in everyone’s best interest to read and follow that information. It just isn’t worth it to endanger yourself to kill a few ants.

Gardening season is starting. Clean off those glasses, read those labels and get some soil under those fingernails.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.