IN THE YARD: Brussels sprouts can be grown in Dan River Region gardens (if anyone really wants to)

Most gardeners prefer to use seedlings that are about 3 inches tall for their gardens. If you start your plants indoors, it will take three to four weeks before they are ready to transplant.

So, you will need to estimate when you will need to harvest your sprouts: Before it gets too hot in the spring (above 75 degrees) or before it gets too cold in the fall (below 20 degrees). Then count backward on your calendar the number of days to harvest to determine when to plant.

Be sure to give these plants room to grow; 18 inches between plants and 24 to 36 inches between rows to allow room for harvesting. Brussels sprouts require full sunlight for a minimum of six hours a day. Their water needs are similar to most garden plants, so keep the soil evenly moist, but not wet. Apply a light application of a complete fertilizer at planting and then side-dress with a little more about four weeks later. A third application can be made four weeks after that, but then no more.

The sprouts will ripen from the bottom of the stalk going up. It may take several “pullings” before you get them all. As the leaves begin to yellow from the bottom up, they should be pulled as well to encourage more growth on the stem. Or you can pick the leaves while they are green to add to a salad.