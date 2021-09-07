IN THE YARD: Chrysanthemums add a splash of color to the garden before winter takes hold

Almost everyone I know prefers to plant these little gems in the garden about this time every year. With the great selection of colors and bloom forms, it is easy to work these plants into almost any landscape scheme. The colors range from bright whites and sunshine yellow to light purple to the darker reds and bronzes. The flowers can be compact or can open up wide. Most mum plants don’t take up much room, and they only need a foot or two depending on how large they are when bought. They are usually less than 2 feet tall. These are probably the only flowers we buy for our gardens that we do not expect to grow.

For the most part, the mums are planted or potted, allow to bloom and then discarded. But for those who want to keep them, they are easy to grow in a garden. I have dug plants out of my compost pile because they had green leaves in the spring. I planted them in a sunny location where they grew and flowered in the fall. Just keep them watered and maybe add a little fertilizer in the spring when growth starts. Some gardeners keep them cut back to about a 6-inch height until early July so they will have a full appearance. When they turn brown in the fall, just cut them back to the ground and they will be back next year.