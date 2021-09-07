IN THE YARD: Chrysanthemums add a splash of color to the garden before winter takes hold

It is that time of the year once again where it seems everyone has mums for sale.
These are tough plants that are easy to use for adding a late splash of color to your garden before everything turns brown for the winter.
Cultivation of chrysanthemums began in Asia by some estimates as far back as 1500 B.C.
Poets throughout the Far East have written thousands of verses about this plant. The imperial seal of Japan features this flower and the position of emperor in Japan is given the name Chrysanthemum Throne.
Chrysanthemums were first brought to North America from England in 1798 by Col. John Stevens. That variety was named “Dark Purple” and was planted as an attraction in a place called Elysian Fields in Hoboken, New York. Today, there are many different hybrids of this plant and there are thousands of cultivars worldwide.
Chrysanthemum indica x morifolium is the hybrid that we most commonly see in the fall gardens. The botanical term can get confusing since more than one name is used for this plant (another common botanical name is C. x grandiflorum).
The species called Pyrethrum (C. cinerariaefolium) is an important source of a chemical named Pyrethrin. The flowers from this plant are crushed and the chemical is extracted and used as an organic insecticide. The chemical has been isolated well enough to produce it synthetically and there is a group of insecticides called pyrethroids that have been developed from it. Permethrin is one of the more common ones in use today.
Almost everyone I know prefers to plant these little gems in the garden about this time every year. With the great selection of colors and bloom forms, it is easy to work these plants into almost any landscape scheme. The colors range from bright whites and sunshine yellow to light purple to the darker reds and bronzes. The flowers can be compact or can open up wide. Most mum plants don’t take up much room, and they only need a foot or two depending on how large they are when bought. They are usually less than 2 feet tall. These are probably the only flowers we buy for our gardens that we do not expect to grow.
For the most part, the mums are planted or potted, allow to bloom and then discarded. But for those who want to keep them, they are easy to grow in a garden. I have dug plants out of my compost pile because they had green leaves in the spring. I planted them in a sunny location where they grew and flowered in the fall. Just keep them watered and maybe add a little fertilizer in the spring when growth starts. Some gardeners keep them cut back to about a 6-inch height until early July so they will have a full appearance. When they turn brown in the fall, just cut them back to the ground and they will be back next year.
When selecting plants to buy, choose ones where most of the blooms have not opened. These plants only flower once and then they are done. Do make sure they are the correct color for what you want. If one or two blooms have started to open, that will confirm the color. The nurseries that produce these plants will handle thousands of them and it is easy to get the colors mixed up even in the most meticulous operations.
When you get them home, they will need water regularly. They can be planted in the ground, put into attractive containers or left in their original container. Either way, they need water to bloom and to keep the foliage green and attractive. Daily irrigation may be needed for the ones left in pots and about every two or three days for the ones planted in the ground, depending on rainfall. Fertilizer and plant food is not needed in the fall. A light feeding in the spring will benefit the plants being grown in the garden.
Mums can be treated as annual plants. If they are kept in the garden, they will take up space needed by other bedding plants or perennials, so be sure to consider that if you want them as a permanent part of your garden. They will come back the next spring and will bloom in late summer or early fall, but they might not be as great looking as when they are first purchased. Professional nurseries have the know-how and the environment to get the most out of these plants. Most people prefer to treat them as annuals. They buy them and when they finish blooming, they toss them out. There’s nothing wrong with that. The mums are comparatively cheap and this way they will not be taking up space in the garden next summer.
Pick up a few mums this fall to liven up the garden one last time. My favorite colors are the oranges and dark reds, but then I am a Hokie fan so I go for the maroon and orange anyway.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.