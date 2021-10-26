IN THE YARD: Don't worry, no one is pruning your hickory tree. It's just an oddity from Mother Nature

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since there is not much wood holding the nearly severed twig to its parent branch, it will not hang on for very long. A strong wind or heavy rain will break off the twig and that is when we first notice the damage. In our lawns we usually collect and remove these twigs and dispose of them as we rake leaves. Sometimes we just run over them with our lawn mowers and chop the twigs up. This will disrupt the reproduction of the insects and reduce their population the following year. Out in the forest or in other locations where the twigs are left undisturbed, the process will continue.

Once the twigs are on the ground, the wood will dry out. The eggs lay dormant over the winter. When things start to warm up in the spring, the eggs will hatch. The baby twig girdlers, called larvae at this point, look like small white worms. They will spend the summer feeding on the dead wood inside the twig as they tunnel through it. Around mid-summer they will stop feeding and pupate, this is when they turn into adults. In August, the adults emerge from the twigs and start the process all over again.

The great majority of twig girdler eggs do not make it to adulthood. Sometimes the wood dries out too much to sustain the larvae and sometimes there are simply too mane larvae in a single twig.