IN THE YARD: First rule when spotting a tick on yourself: Don't panic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a specific recommendation for removing imbedded ticks and treating the tick bites. Since these people are doctors who have combined several decades of research on tick bites, we can trust their recommendations:

Use tweezers to grasp the tick near its head, and apply stead pressure to pull it out. Try not to crush it. Dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet or by wrapping it in tape and putting it in the trash.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Treat the bite with alcohol to prevent infection, and wash your hands after disposing of the tick.

An important thing to know about tick bites is some diseases take 24 hours or more to transmit to a human. Lyme disease is one of these. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can be transmitted in a little as two hours. But other diseases, such as Powassan, can be transmitted in just a few minutes.

When a tick is found, it should be removed promptly. If I am working outside and find one attached, I will grab it, pull it off and then go inside for some rubbing alcohol. I also will use some type of anti-itch cream as the bite will itch just like any other insect bite.