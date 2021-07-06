IN THE YARD: First rule when spotting a tick on yourself: Don't panic

Let’s talk about a health issue other than COVID-19 for a while.
I seem to be encountering a larger number of all species of ticks this year.
It may be because I am spending more time in a habitat where these little pests commonly live. I am working in a formerly wooded area cleaning up some storm damage form last winter. It seems like every day I work out there, I find one or more ticks on myself at the end of the day when I am cleaning up. And yes, many of them are attached.
Does having a tick attached mean I have a medical emergency? No, in the majority of cases it does not. Don’t panic.
There are diseases transmitted by ticks. The ticks must attach to a host — like a human — to transmit the disease. But, the number of ticks that actually carry one of the diseases is very small. But since it is a possibility, one should never take for granted they will not become infected. I have known a number of people over the years who have been infected by tick-borne diseases, so it is a very real possibility. So far, my luck has held up.
There are a lot of remedies and home recipes for removing the ticks once they are attached. There are stories of horrible things that can happen if the tick is not removed by one of a number of very specific processes. These are all false, for the most part. Once a tick has attached, it can potentially make its victim sick.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a specific recommendation for removing imbedded ticks and treating the tick bites. Since these people are doctors who have combined several decades of research on tick bites, we can trust their recommendations:
Use tweezers to grasp the tick near its head, and apply stead pressure to pull it out. Try not to crush it. Dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet or by wrapping it in tape and putting it in the trash.
Treat the bite with alcohol to prevent infection, and wash your hands after disposing of the tick.
An important thing to know about tick bites is some diseases take 24 hours or more to transmit to a human. Lyme disease is one of these. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever can be transmitted in a little as two hours. But other diseases, such as Powassan, can be transmitted in just a few minutes.
When a tick is found, it should be removed promptly. If I am working outside and find one attached, I will grab it, pull it off and then go inside for some rubbing alcohol. I also will use some type of anti-itch cream as the bite will itch just like any other insect bite.
It is important to remember where the tick was attached. Watch that spot for several weeks. If a rash develops, or if you develop a fever, you should see a doctor promptly. They can check to see if you have a tick-borne illness. A tick disease can start to show up in a few days or it may take several weeks. If a rash does develop around a tick bite, it may or may not be a bad disease. Let a doctor make that determination as in many cases it can be a simple allergic reaction. In other words, don’t panic.
There are ways to enjoy being outside and reduce the chances of getting a tick bite:
One prevention is to use insect repellant. A product that has 0.5% permethrin, which is sprayed on your clothing, is recommended by CDC.
Wearing light clothing allows you to see them crawling so you can pick them off and leave them behind.
When you get home, or in a more private place, check yourself for ticks. Doing this in front of a mirror helps to check everywhere.
One last note: the size of the tick only is related to its age, not the species. Newly hatched ticks will be very small, about the size of the period at the end of this sentence up to about the size of a sesame seed. Fully grown adults usually run about one-quarter to one-third of an inch in width. They are all flat with eight legs. They only become thick when they attach and feed.
So, finding a tick — even one that is attached — is no reason in itself to panic. The odds are fairly low they you will contract a tick-borne disease. The ticks usually start showing up in March and their numbers peak around the end of May. Then they taper off into the fall.
This means you can still go out and enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.