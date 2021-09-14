IN THE YARD: For a cottage garden, try purple coneflower and black-eyed Susan

While they are growing, if they look dry and withered, they should be watered. This is especially true during the first year after they have been planted. If the flowers are less numerous or seem to be smaller than expected, they should be fertilized in early spring the following year.

Both of these plants require full sunlight with a minimum of six hours direct sunshine each day. They tend to grow better in poor soils, because in rich soils they tend to produce lush vegetation but few flowers. Since these are herbaceous perennials, they will die back to the ground when frost hits. When they turn brown in the fall, cut them back to the ground and cover the roots with mulch.