IN THE YARD: For plants growing in garden, summer's not over yet

Many feel this is the end of summer, and for many summer activities that may be true. Children are back in school. Swimming pools will be closing in the very near future. Family vacations are over. Labor Day weekend is just around the corner.
But for the plants growing in our gardens, it ain’t over yet.
The hot weather often extends through September and, as in the past couple years, extends into early October. As long as conditions are right, there are many plants that will still be growing. In fact, many flowers will get their second breath and put on another good display of color that lasts almost until frost. Fall and winter food plants are just now getting started.
Every year, I look forward to the time when I can stop “deadheading” my petunias. Every fall, I promise myself I will plant fewer, but every spring, I still plant just as many. To keep these bedding plants flowering, it is important to remove the dead flower heads regularly. At this time of year, I am doing that at least twice a week, but they will look better if I can do it every day.
Back in May and June, it was not that big of a deal. It just took a few minutes as needed. But since mid-summer, I have spent about an hour each time. Add to that, the standard petunias keep getting leggy, so I need to head them back occasionally to they don’t look like weeds. The wave petunias keep running and producing flowers. It is like the are in a race to stay ahead of me.
Other flowers are better behaved. The zinnias and marigolds do not take so much time, so it is easier to maintain their good looks. Roses will still benefit from a weekly removal of faded flowers to keep them blooming, and they do slow down as the days grow shorter. I have other flowers, such as begonias and annual vincas that do not even need such care. Just plant and keep them watered, and they flower just fine. However, the begonias are starting to look a little rough now and can probably be removed in the near future. It is hard to bring oneself to dig up something that is still flowering.
Earlier, I was feeding these flowers regularly, about every two weeks, to keep their flowers bright and abundant. Now is the time to stop feeding. In fact, we should not fertilize any of our plants from August through October. It is a waste to feed flowering annuals now, and extra fertilizer can prevent perennial plants from entering dormancy. The exceptions to this rule are fall and winter vegetables, salad plants and lawns which can be fed in September. If the weather dries out, we will need to irrigate everything to keep it growing.
In the vegetable garden, take time to look at each plant. As the days grow short, many of our summer vegetables will not be able to produce and fruit. When it looks like a plant have stopped flowering — or if it flowers but does not make any fruit — it should be removed. Many gardeners just wait and remove everything at one time a little later on, but I like to remove them as they begin to fade. This way I don’t have a lot of dead plant material in the garden attracting insect pests and diseases. Usually by mid-September, my vegetable garden is bare soil. I don’t plant a winter garden as I want more time to devote to other things such as pruning, fall lawn care and all those things I put off during the summer because I was too busy.
My schedule works well because, as my gardens end, I will have time to sow new grass seed and fertilize my lawn. There are a lot of dead branches in my shrubs and trees that I haven’t had time to deal with. I’ll spend some time walking around and looking at everything and making a list. This list will take up much of the fall and winter, delayed often through November by leaf raking. I like to prioritize the list so when spring comes and I haven’t finished, it is not too big of a deal since only the less important items have not been checked off.
There are things that should be done at certain times. Leaves should be removed often to prevent damage to the grass. If I need any soils tested, I like to get that done in early winter. Lawn fertilizer for cool season grass, such as fescue, should be put down from September through December, and new grass seeds should be sown from late September through October.
I guess the bottom line is the transition from summer to fall landscapes begins now. With a little planning and some cooperative weather, it shouldn’t be too difficult.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.