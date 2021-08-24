IN THE YARD: For plants growing in garden, summer's not over yet

Other flowers are better behaved. The zinnias and marigolds do not take so much time, so it is easier to maintain their good looks. Roses will still benefit from a weekly removal of faded flowers to keep them blooming, and they do slow down as the days grow shorter. I have other flowers, such as begonias and annual vincas that do not even need such care. Just plant and keep them watered, and they flower just fine. However, the begonias are starting to look a little rough now and can probably be removed in the near future. It is hard to bring oneself to dig up something that is still flowering.

Earlier, I was feeding these flowers regularly, about every two weeks, to keep their flowers bright and abundant. Now is the time to stop feeding. In fact, we should not fertilize any of our plants from August through October. It is a waste to feed flowering annuals now, and extra fertilizer can prevent perennial plants from entering dormancy. The exceptions to this rule are fall and winter vegetables, salad plants and lawns which can be fed in September. If the weather dries out, we will need to irrigate everything to keep it growing.