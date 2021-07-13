IN THE YARD: Going on vacation? Don't forget to care for the plants.

If the trip will last for a week or longer, then somebody will need to visit to check on the health of the plants and maybe provide some irrigation.

The first step is to find someone the gardener can really trust to do things right. Many of us have our own ways of doing things and we want these methods to continue in our absence. Once this person has been found, spending a little time walking around the garden with them and looking at the indoor plants will help them to understand what you want them to do.

Before you meet with them, do you own walk-through and write everything down. Be sure to leave room on the paper for them to make their own notes. Then show them what you would like and explain how often they should do it.

For example: “The vegetable garden will need irrigation every other day if it doesn’t rain but that perennial plant bed only needs water once every five days or so. Stink bugs have been attacking the tomatoes, so if you see any here is something to spray with.”

Limit the plant care to watering as much as possible. This will reduce the chances of plant damage and make the job simpler for the person doing the “plant sitting” while you are away. Healthy plants can easily go a few weeks without being fed, and most probably don’t even need to be fed now anyway.