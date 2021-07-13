IN THE YARD: Going on vacation? Don't forget to care for the plants.

Now that COVID-19 is on the downswing, many are heading out on summer vacations.
You have stopped the mail and newspaper deliveries. You have arranged to have the pets boarded or otherwise cared for.
What about your plants?
It would be nice if we had a place to board our houseplants while we were away. It would be simpler if we could leave them at someplace called Pansy’s Plant Care Hotel, so we could enjoy our trip without thinking of the wilted vegetation we know we will face when we get back.
For gardeners and indoor plant lovers, there are a few extra items on our pre-trip to-do lists. We need to arrange for someone to water the garden and maybe mow the grass while we are gone, depending on how long we will be away. We also will need to make sure our indoor plants will get at least minimal watering during our absence. For most of us — and especially for the more particular gardeners — it is difficult to find just the right person: someone we really trust to handle these chores correctly while we are traveling.
The amount of help we will need is directly proportional to the length of time we will be gone. A quick weekend to the beach or even a three-night trip will not require very much, if any, plant care. Simply water everything really well just before leaving and most plants and gardens will do just fine.
If the trip will last for a week or longer, then somebody will need to visit to check on the health of the plants and maybe provide some irrigation.
The first step is to find someone the gardener can really trust to do things right. Many of us have our own ways of doing things and we want these methods to continue in our absence. Once this person has been found, spending a little time walking around the garden with them and looking at the indoor plants will help them to understand what you want them to do.
Before you meet with them, do you own walk-through and write everything down. Be sure to leave room on the paper for them to make their own notes. Then show them what you would like and explain how often they should do it.
For example: “The vegetable garden will need irrigation every other day if it doesn’t rain but that perennial plant bed only needs water once every five days or so. Stink bugs have been attacking the tomatoes, so if you see any here is something to spray with.”
Limit the plant care to watering as much as possible. This will reduce the chances of plant damage and make the job simpler for the person doing the “plant sitting” while you are away. Healthy plants can easily go a few weeks without being fed, and most probably don’t even need to be fed now anyway.
Plant pests are a different story. Most gardeners know what pests to expect in their garden at certain times. Have things ready for the sitter to be able to take action if that is needed. Be sure to have them call you before they do anything other than watering.
You will want to make sure what they think needs to be done is actually needed and provide more specific instructions on how to proceed.
For example: “Yes that sounds like a disease on that branch but instead of spraying, I would rather you just prune the branch off and get rid of it.” In fact, it is a good idea to have the plant sitter call if anything does not look quite right in the garden or on the indoor plants, because something unexpected may occur while you are gone.
Indoor plants will probably only need water. If the air conditioning has been turned up a few degrees to save electricity, then they may need a little more moisture than usual. There are a lot of products that will release water to the plants as they need it. There are also a lot of home remedies to accomplish the same task, such as a glass of water with a string leading to a flower pot. Most of these work fairly well for indoor plants. Outdoor plants are in the weather, which may or may not choose to behave as predicted so they will still need some human attention.
To make things simpler for my plant care person, I will do a few extra things the day before I leave. I will lay out hoses where they will be needed to save time and effort for irrigation. I usually have three dozen or more plants outdoors growing in containers. I will group these container plants in three or four locations, once again to make it easier on my plant care person. A little extra effort on your part will make the task easier and eliminate chances for mistakes.
Wherever you travel this summer, have a safe and enjoyable journey. Remember to check out any gardens along the way to get some new ideas for your own.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.