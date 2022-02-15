IN THE YARD: Growing blueberries looks to be pretty straightforward in Southside Virginia

Several years ago, I took some time to learn about what blueberries need to grow.

I have seen them growing on blueberry farms in the New England states and the Canadian Maritime provinces. I also see them growing wild — in the forest — near my home every year.

The wild berries are very small and you need to get them quick when they ripen or the wildlife will clean them out in only a day or two. But those wild berries are full of sweet flavor.

I was wondering if they will grow under cultivation here. Now that I know they will, I often wonder why we don’t have a lot of them in home gardens and orchards.

Blueberries could be a valuable commercial crop in Southside Virginia as well. It takes about three to five years before the plants start producing large crops and they will continue to produce for up to 20 years, with good plant management.

There are few things to think about if you want to grow blueberries. Blueberries are in the same family as azaleas and rhododendrons, so they need an acid soil. The grow best in a soil pH between 4.5 and 5.2 which is where most of our native soils already are. If you want to plant blueberries in or next to a lawn that gets regular lime applications, you may need to acidify the soul with sulfur. These plants do not tolerate wet soils, so it is best to plant them on a well-drained slope. To reduce frost damage, do not plant them in a low spot where cold air may collect. Similarly, avoid ridge tops where they may be exposed to strong winds that may dry them out or freeze them. Also, avoid southwest facing slopes as those locations tend to be dry.

Blueberries are perennial woody shrubs that attain various sizes depending on the variety or cultivar selected. They should be planted on a 5-foot spacing. The best time to plant is in the spring unless you are planting in containers, then you should plant in the fall. When planting, dig the hole to a depth equal to the height of the root ball and twice as wide as the root ball. Use no more than 3 inches of mulch to help preserve soil moisture around the roots; blueberries are shallow-rooted. A weed-barrier fabric can be used to prevent weeds, but do not use plastic.

Any buds that may produce fruit should be removed for the first two years to redirect the plant’s energy to root and stem development. For the first two years, irrigation will be needed until the root systems become established; about 1 to 2 inches of water per week from rain and/or irrigation.

The type of plant to use is very important. There are three that will grow in Virginia. Rabbiteye and southern highbush are better suited for this area. The weather here in Southside is too hot for northern highbush. Blueberries are self-pollinators, but you still want to plant at least two different types to encourage better pollination and larger fruit. When selecting, pay attention to when the blooms open and select varieties that bloom at about the same time. Early bloomers may be adversely affected by a hard freeze but that should not be a problem with middle and late season bloomers.

The pollen of the blueberry flowers is heavy and sticky. Pollination of the flowers is almost impossible without insect intervention. Do not use insecticides on or near the plants while flowers are present. You should need to spray these plants as there are very few, if any, insect pests. The most common pest of blueberries are birds. So plan to use some fine mesh netting when the fruits are starting to form.

Pruning is necessary to keep the plants productive. These shrubs grow as a group of canes originating from the ground. Pruning should be done from November through mid-February.

The first three years remove only low-spreading canes along with any dead or broken material. After that, keep the three best 1-year-old canes. Prune out one to six of the oldest canes as close to the ground as possible. Your pruning objective is to end up with 10 to 15 canes: two or three canes each at 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 years of age. Older canes do not produce enough fruit to justify keeping them, so just snip them out.

There you have it. Growing blueberries looks to be pretty straightforward here in Southside Virginia. Maybe this year I’ll give it a try.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.