IN THE YARD: Growing some luck with superstitions of the garden

We were eating dinner on New Year’s Day, the one that addresses the need for good fortune in the coming year: hog jowls, greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread.

We were discussing superstitions in general and I started thinking about superstitions for the garden. There are a few that I have encountered over the years. For example, a man I once knew always told me that if you plant a garden on Sunday it would not grow.

Picking a foxglove flower and bringing it inside will bring bad luck. Fairies like to play inside the trumpet-shaped flower. You can tell they have been there because every time they touch the flower, they leave a little speckle. If you pick the flower, the fairies will become annoyed and give you their revenge by awarding you with a streak of bad luck.

You should always talk to your plants. They will reward you by growing better. There is really a small grain of truth to this one. As part of the photosynthesis process that plants use to make their food, they need large amounts of carbon dioxide. When you exhale, you are expelling carbon dioxide. The plants use the carbon and release the oxygen back into the atmosphere for us to breathe. It's a true win-win situation.

I am not so sure about the honeybees though. It is believed you should talk to your bees regularly, every day if possible. Tell them what is going on with your family and your friends. Be sure to tell them about any important events such as births, marriages or deaths. It never hurts to include a little gossip from around the neighborhood. The main thing is to make certain the bees feel included in your life and whatever is happening around your garden. To give this practice some credence, Mark Twain even wrote about it.

Now, if somebody gives you a plant as a present what should you do? Well, do not thank them. I know that sounds rude but if you show your thanks the plant might not grow. Plants are sensitive to things that are morally right and wrong. If the plant thinks you stole it or if it thinks you forget to say, “Thank you,” it will respond by growing prolifically to remind you of your misdeed. It is probably best if you want to give someone a plant to just place it on the ground and turn your back. Then the giftee can grab the plant and run off with it as if it is stolen.

Do you have a fairy ring in the grass in your lawn? Most scientist think the ring in the result of a fungal infection of grass that grows in a circle. Sometimes the circle includes white mushrooms. But the fact is the circles are cause by dancing fairies. These fairies are invisible, so don’t expect to see any of them. If you step into their circle, they will become very annoyed at the intrusion and hit you with a bad-luck spell.

There are a couple things about basil that are worth mentioning. People have long believed that basil will protect you from bad luck and evil. Placing it at entrance ways and in windows is supposed to keep wicked forces away from the home. If someone gives you some basil they may be testing you. Basil is thought to die when it is in the presence of an impure person.

Always plant your potatoes on Good Friday. At one time it was thought that, since potatoes grow underground, they were the devil’s food. Planting a such a pure day as Good Friday will confuse the devil and help your potatoes to grow good, pure food. Watering the potatoes with Holy Water will also help keep evil forces away from them.

If you use a scarecrow in your garden, be sure to show it proper respect or your crop my die. Give the scarecrow a hat to protect it from the hot summer sun. Remember, any clothing used on a scarecrow should never be worn by humans again or bad luck will soon follow.

Finally, if you are working in the garden and using a hoe, be careful if you carry that hoe into the house. You must walk out with the hoe through the same door you entered by and, some say, you must walk out facing backwards. Otherwise, you are facing a streak of really bad luck.

Have a happy and prosperous new year and as always, enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.