IN THE YARD: Invasion of the spotted lanterfly

They are coming.

No, not zombies. Spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula).

You may have never heard of this insect before or maybe you recently heard or read a news story about them. Either way, these insects have been causing chaos all across the Mid-Atlantic region. So, what are spotted lanternflies and where did they come from? Let’s take a look at what they are, where they are originally from and how they arrived in the United States and Virginia.

First, I’d like to mention that invasions of insects from foreign countries has been happening for a long time. The rate is increasing in more recent years — especially due to the amount of international trade, travel and commercial shipping that almost all countries participate in today. In addition, we aren’t the only ones that are suffering from invasive insects. We are also responsible for invasions of our own into China and Europe.

Spotted lanternflies are not flies! They are actually part of the Fulgoridae family and while there are about 700 different species worldwide, we only have 17 native species here in the United States. They are native to China, Bangladesh and Vietnam, and in 2006, the spotted lanternfly was introduced to Korea. They quickly became a serious pest of vineyards and peach orchards.

(This is important to note: The 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture lists grapes and peaches, respectively, as 18th and 20th of the top 20 crops produced in Virginia.)

We are still learning about the spotted lanternfly. One major factor that was identified in the Korean research supports that warming temperatures in the winter time is a contributing factor to the geographical expansion of the insect. Korean research found that January temperatures of 9 degrees kill most of the eggs. Recent winters in Korea have not provided this level of cold.

Here in the United States, the spotted lanternfly was first found in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in September 2014. It was associated with a rock yard and were in high numbers, which likely means that they were there before 2014.

Even though spotted lanternflies were found in Pennsylvania, there was a cause for concern here in Virginia. In 2015, two shipments were made to Virginia stone yards from a stone yard in the infestation area in Pennsylvania. In 2015 and 2016, there were searches all around the Virginia stone yards and no spotted lanternflies were found.

Pennsylvania began their eradication efforts almost immediately. These efforts include using a sticky banding that you wrap around trees to catch the younger nymphs and some adults as they move up and down the tree trunk. When egg masses are found, they are destroyed by scraping them off and smashing the eggs as much as possible. It’s also important to inspect vehicles and trailers before traveling long distances. The spotted lanternfly prefers to lay its eggs on tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) which is an invasive species of tree that is also from China. In the absence of tree of heaven, we have seen these insects laying their eggs on everything from different species of trees, rocks, train cars, tractor trailers and even regular commuter vehicles.

It was also about this time that the spotted lanternfly was found in New York and Delaware. Now we can find them in New York, Canada, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

In January 2018, the first spotted lanternflies were found in Winchester. This likely means that they were first there in 2017, if not before that. The original quarantine area for Virginia was the city of Winchester, Warren County, Frederick County and Clarke County.

This year, the following have been added for Virginia: Albemarle County, Augusta County, Carroll County, Page County, Prince William County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Wythe County, Buena Vista, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, Staunton and Waynesboro. As you can see, the list of places where we are finding this insect is rapidly increasing. Please keep an eye out for these invasive insects and report them to your local extension office (Danville Extension Office, 434-799-6558 or coreyr14@vt.edu; Pittsylvania County Extension Office, 434 432-7770.)

Virginia’s Department of Agriculture recommends to kill them on sight. Extermination is as easy as crushing/stomping or putting them “in a container of alcohol, diluted bleach (10%), or hand sanitizer. Larger populations can be treated with a contact or systemic insecticide.”