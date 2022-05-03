IN THE YARD: It's time for some pruning

If your azaleas are like mine, their flowers are starting to lose their color and fade.

That means it is time to prune them.

The best time to prune azaleas is just after they have finished blooming. That way they will have all summer to grow and add bore branches and foliage.

Near the end of the summer growing season is when azaleas set their blooms for the following spring. I have seen people using hedge trimmers to shape their azalea hedges late in the summer so the next spring they only have squared-off bushes with very few flowers. That’s not the look these plants were intended for.

I do most of my pruning with hand pruners. Occasionally, if there is a larger branch that has developed and just doesn’t quite “fit,” I will use some lops to take it off. But the hand pruners are usually enough. Make sure you sharpen the pruners regularly. A few swipes along the beveled side of the blade is normally all that is needed if done often enough.

Since I have over three dozen shrubs, most over 40 years old, I carry the file in my back pocket and sharpen about every hour or so.

Just cut the stray growth and any twigs that are sticking out further than the rest of the bush and it should look pretty good. I will only prune my azaleas this one time. If you feel you must prune again, that will be OK as long as you do not prune any more after the end of June. If you prune in July, you may impact the appearance of the shrub next spring. If you prune any time after Aug, 1, you are removing next year’s flowers.

My rhododendrons are in full bloom right now and they are having a banner year. Once again, wait until after the flowers fade before pruning and try to get the pruning done soon.

If you have given your rhododendrons enough room to grow, all you need to do is pinch off the flower stems at the base. This will be just above the new leaves that have started to develop. If your plant is too close to something and needs to have some branches removed, that will be OK if it is done right.

Try using a pair of hand pruners, but don’t try to force it. If it takes a lot of effort with the hand pruners, move up to the lops. Make your cuts just above points where branches intersect. This is a location that will heal the pruning wound faster. If you cut between side branches, the part you left will die back to the next intersection and leave an ugly, dead stub sticking up.

I have a couple gardenias that I am trying. They looked like they would survive here (they are supposed to be cold hardy to zone 6) but they did come up a bit short. When we had that last cold morning where the temperature went from over 70 degrees the previous day down to 20 degrees that night, the plants turned brown.

One just had a few brown leaves but the other was almost all brown leaves. Rather than dig them up, I decided to wait and see if they would recover from the freeze damage to the leaves. I recently noticed some small, green buds forming along some of the stems. That is telling me the shrubs are still alive and worth trying to bring back.

I am going to wait another week or two to see how things develop. Then I will cut away any stems that do not show signs of new growth and wait for the plants to start over. They will not be nicely shaped this year, and I can forget about those wonderfully scented flowers, but maybe next year everything will be back to normal. If the freeze happens again the next two winters, I will probably replace the gardenias with something hardier.

I pruned the forsythias just after they finished blooming. I have them well-shaped and new growth is starting nicely. I pruned the crape myrtles back when they were dormant. That gives me a pretty long window for pruning since crepes are about the last plant to break dormancy in the spring.

Finally, as the flowers faded on the spring flowering bulbs, I snipped the stems at the base. I leave the foliage standing and let it brown out and die as it is supposed to. This allows the bulb to store up the most energy to bloom again next year.

The weather is nice. We really need a lot of rain. But at least it hasn’t been too hot yet.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.