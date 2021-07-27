IN THE YARD: Many options available for buying a new lawn mower

My push mower has died.
It was a good reliable mower I have been using for a long, long time.
Over the years, I took good care of it. I changed the oil and the air filter every spring. I cleaned or replaced the spark plug every year. I kept the blade sharp, and replaced it as necessary. I stored it out of the weather.
I did everything right, but it just wore out.
Since I kept up the maintenance, it lasted several years longer than what I have heard from other gardeners who had similar brands of mowers. I should be honest and tell you that this was the cheapest mower I could find at the time I bought it.
I was now faced with selecting a new mower to buy.
The decision is a lot more complicated than it was all those years ago. Back then, it was simply finding one that would do the job I needed done. I only had to choose between a gasoline motor or a corded electric mower. Given the layout of my lawn, corded electric was not feasible without using 200 feet of extension cables to supply the electricity. So, gasoline was the only choice. Since I only use the walk-behind mower (aka push mower) to trim with, it was easy to find the lowest cost unit available and buy that one.
The selection is more complicated now. There are a lot of things to consider and a lot of mowers to choose from. Still, the primary choices are gasoline or electric but the electric mowers now come with a battery-powered, cordless configuration and there are a lot of those to choose from.
I first looked at the old, reliable gasoline powered mowers. They come in 19- to 22-inch mowing widths with 20 and 21 inches being the most common. For easier pushing, some have oversized wheels on the rear. Then there are side discharge mowers and bagging mowers.
Then I looked at the self-propelled versions. The self-propelled would have been attractive if this was my primary mower, but I could not justify the extra cost for a mower to trim with. Prices ranged from less than $200 to more than $700, depending on quality and the toys and whistles included.
But I kept coming back to the gasoline power. My mower died because it needs a new carburetor. And I was wondering if I want to go through several more years of yanking the pull-cord and doing the engine maintenance. So, I looked at the electrics.
Corded mowers still are not an option for my landscape. There is nothing wrong with these mowers, but they are not workable for me. This brought me to all those battery powered mowers. If anyone is considering buying one of these, spend some time doing research.
First, give some honest thought to what you will be using the mower for. I am just trimming for about an hour each time I mow, since the bulk of my mowing is done on a riding mower. If you mow your whole lawn with a walk-behind mower think about how long it takes to do the job. The mowing widths range from 16 to 22 inches. The size of the batteries varies a lot from 18 volt to 60 volt, and the higher voltage batteries are reflected in the costs. Some mowers come complete with a battery and charger, and some mowers require two batteries. With other mowers you must purchase the battery and charger separately, this can add $150 to $300 to the cost.
The amount of time a mower will cut using a particular battery will vary a lot and is probably one of the most important considerations. In general, these cordless electric mowers will work for 20 to 75 minutes on a single charge. You can buy extra batteries that cost from $100 up to $200 apiece to keep mowing longer, just swap the batteries and keep on cutting.
One thing that will give a reliable indication on how long a battery will last is the ampere hour rating or AH. A 2ah battery will not last very long. I have a cordless chainsaw with a 5ah battery that gives me about 45 minutes of cutting time. The manufacturers will provide estimates of how long their machines will cut under ideal conditions and that can be used as a fairly reliable guide.
Finally, almost all cordless mowers come with a rear bagger configuration. Some of these will also include a side-discharge option, so you can use it both ways. Or you can forego both of the discharge methods and use the mower as a mulching mower. You can also choose a self-propelled mower but remember that will also use power from the batteries so it may not last as long as you need it to.
All of the above was the thought process I went through to select my new mower. After some shopping around, I found a cordless electric mower that seems to suit my needs. It cost about twice what I would have paid for a gasoline powered mower. But, if it works reliably for several years, I will recover that extra cost by not buying gasoline, oil, spark plugs and air filters. I will still need to keep the blade sharp and I will need to take care of the batteries.
I am cutting my grass again, but it is a lot quieter with my new mower. Time will tell if I made a good decision.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.