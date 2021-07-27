IN THE YARD: Many options available for buying a new lawn mower

I first looked at the old, reliable gasoline powered mowers. They come in 19- to 22-inch mowing widths with 20 and 21 inches being the most common. For easier pushing, some have oversized wheels on the rear. Then there are side discharge mowers and bagging mowers.

Then I looked at the self-propelled versions. The self-propelled would have been attractive if this was my primary mower, but I could not justify the extra cost for a mower to trim with. Prices ranged from less than $200 to more than $700, depending on quality and the toys and whistles included.

But I kept coming back to the gasoline power. My mower died because it needs a new carburetor. And I was wondering if I want to go through several more years of yanking the pull-cord and doing the engine maintenance. So, I looked at the electrics.

Corded mowers still are not an option for my landscape. There is nothing wrong with these mowers, but they are not workable for me. This brought me to all those battery powered mowers. If anyone is considering buying one of these, spend some time doing research.