IN THE YARD: Most common mistake with mulch: Using too much

By now, most of us have finished planting our perennials and gardens, both flower and vegetable.

Some of us are still working on it and that’s OK. We still have a few weeks of ideal planting time left. If you are planting vegetable seeds or seedlings, pay close attention to how long it will take to produce fruit. If it takes more than 120 days, you are probably pushing your luck as we are 130 to 140 days from frost at this time.

As I was planting, I was also putting down some mulch to help my plants along. I started thinking of how other gardeners use mulch and thought I should publish my own thoughts.

Most gardeners understand the use of mulch. They know the primary purpose is to conserve soil moisture. Other benefits include cooler soil temperature and limited weed control, but I would not depend on that weed control part very much. However, there are several ways to accomplish the purposes of mulching and there are several ways to do it wrong.

The most common mistake people make when is to use too much mulch. If bark mulch is used alone, it should only be applied to a thickness of 3 or 4 inches around woody perennials and trees with only a couple inches around bedding plants. Too much mulch can lead to problems. A 1-foot thick layer of mulch can serve as a breeding ground for insects and diseases.