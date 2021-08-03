IN THE YARD: New garden pests heading our way

These creatures feed on the sap of the trees they attack in huge numbers. This can lead to wilting, leaf-curl and branch dieback.

Fruit production is greatly reduced or even stopped. When they feed, they produce a sticky substance that will attract sooty mold fungus and often will leave the tree bleeding much needed sap. The damage can occur at any time from early spring to freezing weather in the fall because all life stages of this insect feed on the trees, from newborn up to and including adults.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The spotted lanternfly adult is very easy to identify. It is a medium- to large-size moth. The top wings are grayish in color with numerous black dots. The under-wings visible when it flies are bright red with black spots. In large infestations, they will completely cover the trunk of their host tree, sucking out the sap.

The newborn and young insects, called nymphs, start out without wings and have a black body with white spots that will become red with white spots as they age. The spotted lanternfly nymphs look a little like the nymphs of a beneficial we have called the wheel bug. The adults lay eggs for most of the season and the egg masses look like someone painted a gray paste on the surface. Egg masses can be found pretty much anywhere from trees, to tires, to metal railroad cars and wood siding.