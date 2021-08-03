IN THE YARD: New garden pests heading our way

The spotted lanternfly was first found in the northern part of the Shenandoah Valley several years ago.
It has been a severe problem in fruit orchards in Pennsylvania for several more years.
This pest is slowly moving southward toward our area. Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties — along with the city of Winchester — currently are under a spotted lanternfly quarantine by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Established populations recently have been found in Shenandoah, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Albemarle and Prince William counties, and the city of Lynchburg. Anyone who travels through these areas should check for insects or egg masses prior to returning home. Any material such as lawn furniture, RVs, campers, firewood and plants should be closely examined before they are moved. In fact, none of the outdoor materials located in the quarantine areas should ever leave those locations unless they have been certified as spotted lanternfly free.
This is a very attractive looking insect, but do not let that fool you. It is capable of inflicting a lot of damage on fruit trees and a variety of landscape plants. There is some debate as to whether the spotted lanternfly directly kills trees, but it is known to weaken trees and that will make them more susceptible to damage from diseases and other insects.
These creatures feed on the sap of the trees they attack in huge numbers. This can lead to wilting, leaf-curl and branch dieback.
Fruit production is greatly reduced or even stopped. When they feed, they produce a sticky substance that will attract sooty mold fungus and often will leave the tree bleeding much needed sap. The damage can occur at any time from early spring to freezing weather in the fall because all life stages of this insect feed on the trees, from newborn up to and including adults.
The spotted lanternfly adult is very easy to identify. It is a medium- to large-size moth. The top wings are grayish in color with numerous black dots. The under-wings visible when it flies are bright red with black spots. In large infestations, they will completely cover the trunk of their host tree, sucking out the sap.
The newborn and young insects, called nymphs, start out without wings and have a black body with white spots that will become red with white spots as they age. The spotted lanternfly nymphs look a little like the nymphs of a beneficial we have called the wheel bug. The adults lay eggs for most of the season and the egg masses look like someone painted a gray paste on the surface. Egg masses can be found pretty much anywhere from trees, to tires, to metal railroad cars and wood siding.
There is another pest that may be coming here as well. About 20 to 25 years ago, we were hearing a lot about the red imported fire ant. Looks like we will be hearing about it again. Established, breeding colonies have been found next door in the eastern part of Halifax County.
There are several species of fire ants in the United States. The worst one is the red imported fire ant. These ants are native to South America and we are not entirely sure how they came to the United States. They most likely stowed away in shipping materials.
These fire ants are considered an invasive species in the United States. They are aggressive, reddish brown to black and from one-eighth to one-quarter of an inch long. When their colony has been in place long enough, they will build a mound that is considerably larger than any of our local native ants build.
These insects are not considered to be deadly. However, according to a Virginia Tech publication (Fire Ants are Emerging Nuisance for Virginians, May 24, 2007), “When a colony of these ants perceives a disturbance to the nest or a food source, they respond quickly by rushing forward and grasping onto the enemy with barbed mandibles. While still biting, these ants repeatedly sting their enemy, injecting toxic venom and leaving a small, acutely painful wound. A day or two later, small, blister-like pustules will develop on the victim, which may lead to secondary infection or permanent scarring without proper care.” One should never disturb what might be a fire and mound.
If you believe you have found any evidence of either of these pests, you should contact you local cooperative extension office: in Danville, call 434-799-6558, and in Pittsylvania County, call 434-432-7770.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.