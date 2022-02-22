IN THE YARD: New pest buzzing around Virginia

There is an insect pest that is fairly new to Virginia.

To my knowledge, it has not been found in the Danville area, but we do have the conditions for it to thrive here.

This pest can be a real nuisance to residents and a serious problem with fruit trees, grapes and several woody ornamental plants. It is known as the spotted lanternfly.

It first showed up in parts of Pennsylvania in 2014. The first report of this pest in Virginia was in 2018. Since that time, it has become an insect pest of great concern to Virginia gardeners and growers.

This is currently a problem that was originally thought to be confined to the northern end of the Shenandoah Valley but has since spread to other regions. There is an infestation shown about 100 to 150 miles west of Danville. The first infestation in Virginia was found in Frederick County, and within two years that infestation had spread to 60 square miles.

This is a colorful insect. The immature bugs that emerge from eggs in the spring are red with white spots. As they mature, they turn black with white spots. The adults show up around mid-summer and have dull gray upper wings with dark spots that cover bright red lower wings. All life stages of these insects feed on woody plants. They feed on the sap in stems by cutting through the bark. Their feeding wounds will cause sap to ooze out of the plant and drip onto surfaces below. The feeding itself can cause the foliage to wither and can lead to branch dieback. This can significantly reduce fruit production and will reduce the aesthetic value of ornamental plants.

As the sap oozes and drips, it attracts a fungus that will result in an unsightly coating of black sooty mold. This can develop on plant stems and foliage as well as patios, decks and lawn furniture. Another nuisance element from this pest is the adults will gather in great numbers — in the thousands — on trees and other surfaces. They have been known to cover the sides of buildings up to two or more stories.

The spotted lanternfly is an effective hitchhiker. It can leave egg masses on vehicles and outdoor furniture, truck bodies and railway cars. Then it can spread to wherever these vehicles or items travel. Adults can “hide” on vehicles that travel through an infested area and relocate to almost anywhere. Do not move anything out of an infested area, such as the Winchester area, without thoroughly checking to be certain you are not relocating a population of these pests. That includes firewood, lawn ornaments and trailers for examples.

Their favorite host plant by far is the tree of heaven. This is an invasive plant that shows up along roadsides, railroads and on abandoned or poorly managed properties. Their next favorite hosts are fruit trees and grape vines. We are still learning of their tastes for woody ornamental plants but at least 45 species have been identified so far.

The immature insects will begin to emerge from egg masses in late April. Adults will start flying around mid-July and they will be present through October.

If you see any of these insect pests in any life stage, or suspect that you see them, report them as soon as possible to your local Virginia Cooperative Extension office. Someone will visit the location to verify if it is spotted lanternfly. These pests spread easily and quickly, so a rapid response is necessary. They are capable of invading anywhere tree of heaven is found. That includes all of Virginia and North Carolina.

There are some control measures available. Egg masses can be scrapped off whatever surface they are attached to and/or they can be treated with dormant oil sprays. Small infestations of both immature and mature insects can be treated with contact insecticides. For heavy infestations, a soil drench with a systemic insecticide will be needed. That is best done by a state certified commercial pesticide applicator who is qualified to treat outdoor ornamental plants.

We don’t want these insects in Southside Virginia. They are both a nuisance and a serious problem to fruit and many ornamental plants.

Winter is almost over. The weather will be warming up soon and we will be heading back into our yards and gardens to get to work on this year’s garden and landscapes.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.