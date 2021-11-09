IN THE YARD: Now is a good time of year to plant a tree

People who plant now will need to irrigate the tree until Mother Nature turns the water on more consistently. Thoroughly saturate the soil around the tree once about every week to a week-and-a-half. When the weather turns colder, they will only need water about once a month, if it doesn’t rain or snow, since the trees will not be drinking as much.
Trees respond to cold weather by slowing their metabolism down to where it is almost stopped. However, even though there seems to be nothing going on above the ground, the roots may still be active and growing. As long as the soil temperature is above 42 degrees Fahrenheit, those roots are still active. They grow at a very slow rate and they still absorb water, oxygen and nutrients so the tree will have what it needs to begin new growth when the weather warms and the days become longer in the spring. The energy for this activity comes from sugars that were manufactured by the leaves last summer and stored in vacant plant cells until they are needed.
There are a lot of good reasons to plant trees. Most people simply want to add some interest to their landscape. A large grassy area, for example, can be made more interesting by planting a large shade tree or by planting several small flowering trees. A long driveway can be better defined and made less boring by planting a widely spaced row of trees.
Other people want to have some shade from the summer heat. A mature shade tree located near the southwest corner of a house can reduce the work that must be done by an air conditioner to cool the inside. Hopefully, they have remembered to place the tree far enough from the house to it does not damage the roof with rubbing branches or reduce air circulation which will allow moss to grow on the shingles. And pretty much everybody will agree that a late afternoon spent under a shade tree when there is a light summer breeze blowing is the best time to enjoy a cold glass of iced tea.
Still, other people use trees to block something off. There may be a view they find objectionable along one or more sides of their yard so they decide they would rather look at a row of trees. In most cases, a tree screen such as this does not need to completely block the view, a few well sited plants can at least soften a harsh view to make it more acceptable to the eye. People who live in windy locations often will plant trees on the north and northwest sides of their homes to block off the winter winds. These windscreens, as they are called, have been proven to reduce winter heating costs; just ask anyone who has had trees removed from the northwest side of their house.
Many people plant trees to remember important events in their lives such as a birth or death, or even a retirement, to name a few. The trees planted for births can be a lot of fun over the years as both the tree and the child grow together. Plant a tree and then have someone take a picture of the child with their tree. Then they should come back about the same time every year for another picture. It must be remarkable to have such a photographic record to remember the child as he or she grows into adulthood as compared to the tree that changes right along with the person. Choose a tree carefully for this purpose because some trees do not live as long as others. Maples and oaks are good selections for this purpose.
Whatever the reason, be sure to choose the right tree for the place it is to be planted and for the purpose it will be expected to meet.
