IN THE YARD: Now is a good time of year to plant a tree

People who plant now will need to irrigate the tree until Mother Nature turns the water on more consistently. Thoroughly saturate the soil around the tree once about every week to a week-and-a-half. When the weather turns colder, they will only need water about once a month, if it doesn’t rain or snow, since the trees will not be drinking as much.

Trees respond to cold weather by slowing their metabolism down to where it is almost stopped. However, even though there seems to be nothing going on above the ground, the roots may still be active and growing. As long as the soil temperature is above 42 degrees Fahrenheit, those roots are still active. They grow at a very slow rate and they still absorb water, oxygen and nutrients so the tree will have what it needs to begin new growth when the weather warms and the days become longer in the spring. The energy for this activity comes from sugars that were manufactured by the leaves last summer and stored in vacant plant cells until they are needed.

There are a lot of good reasons to plant trees. Most people simply want to add some interest to their landscape. A large grassy area, for example, can be made more interesting by planting a large shade tree or by planting several small flowering trees. A long driveway can be better defined and made less boring by planting a widely spaced row of trees.

