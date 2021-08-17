IN THE YARD: Questions and answers on grass problems

QUESTION: I have had a problem with a certain grass in my lawn. In the spring, it comes up very thick and looks wonderful. But when the weather gets hot, it dies and leaves large bare spots in my lawn. What is it and what should I do?

ANSWER: You probably have some annual Bluegrass (Poa annua) growing in the lawn. The seed most likely came in with some grass seed you purchased. (Always check the information label for weed content and expiration date.) It will continue to be a problem until you eradicate it.

Poa annua is an annual grass that grows from seed every year then dies back to the soil. It has a dark color and grows so thick it crowds out the more desirable grasses. Since it is an annual, it has a weakness that we can exploit.

We can use a preemergent herbicide just like we do for crabgrass. However, since the seeds germinate in the early fall instead of winter, we need to follow a different timing for the treatment. To control annual bluegrass you will need to treat in late summer or early fall. You may remember that crabgrass preventer is applied in late February or March. But, the time to treat for annual bluegrass is now through October.