IN THE YARD: Questions and answers on grass problems

QUESTION: I have had a problem with a certain grass in my lawn. In the spring, it comes up very thick and looks wonderful. But when the weather gets hot, it dies and leaves large bare spots in my lawn. What is it and what should I do?
ANSWER: You probably have some annual Bluegrass (Poa annua) growing in the lawn. The seed most likely came in with some grass seed you purchased. (Always check the information label for weed content and expiration date.) It will continue to be a problem until you eradicate it.
Poa annua is an annual grass that grows from seed every year then dies back to the soil. It has a dark color and grows so thick it crowds out the more desirable grasses. Since it is an annual, it has a weakness that we can exploit.
We can use a preemergent herbicide just like we do for crabgrass. However, since the seeds germinate in the early fall instead of winter, we need to follow a different timing for the treatment. To control annual bluegrass you will need to treat in late summer or early fall. You may remember that crabgrass preventer is applied in late February or March. But, the time to treat for annual bluegrass is now through October.
You can use many of the same products on Poa annua as you would the crabgrass. I checked the Virginia Cooperative Extension Pest Management Guide for 2021 to find products to use and there are a number available. Just check the labels for active ingredients, granular products are easy to use so it is best to select them. Choose from any of the following active ingredients: benefin, dithiopyr, pendamethalin or trifluralin. Follow the label directions, too much is not a good thing and may damage your lawn.
These products are designed to kill seeds as they germinate and that includes all grass seeds. Check the label for the time you will need to wait before you re-seed the lawn. It is usually from six to 10 weeks. Might be a good idea to plan on re-seeding in late February or early March.
QUESTION: I have a type of grass growing in my lawn that is extremely fast. Two days after I mow, especially if there is rain, it will be about 6 inches tall and will need to be mowed again. I haven’t fertilized the lawn since last fall. How can I slow this grass down?
ANSWER: That does not sound like grass. I am pretty certain you have a bunch of nutsedge growing in your lawn. If you cut the stem close to the ground and look straight at the cut portion, it will be triangular shaped in the cross-section. This is a difficult weed to control and will not go away on its own.
Yellow nutsedge is the most common sedge in Virginia. It is a perennial that grows actively from June until frost and lays dormant in the winter. It is very persistent. Plan on multiple applications of herbicides to control it. Treatments are often repeated over two or three years. The herbicides that control other weeds will not work on nutsedge.
A non-selective product like Roundup may knock it back, but it will return. The products shown in the Virginia Cooperative Extension Pest Management Guide include those with the following active ingredients: bentazon, halosulfuron and sulfentrazone. The last one, Sulfentrazone, is often combined with other products to control a greater number of weed problems.
Be sure to read and follow all label instructions when using these products. Use the recommended amount and apply follow-up applications as directed since a single treatment is not likely to control the problem.
Don’t you just hate it when weeds start to take over a lawn? At least when there are broadleaf weeds you can grow a thick stand of fescue and cut it tall to control a lot of those problems.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email to inyard2019@gmail.com.