IN THE YARD: Solution to winter-damaged plants: Just be patient

Last week, I walked by and was very disappointed to see almost all of the leaves had turned black, seemingly overnight. I thought about all of the things that could have caused this and arrived on winter damage as the most likely suspect. This is not what one would expect for plants that are supposed to be hardy to USDA Zone 6, but it does happen.

Winter damage can be common in some years on many of the broad-leaved evergreen plants. Hollies suffer most often in this part of the country, but I have seen it on camellias and others as well. The damage seldom is visible at the time it happens. It normally does not become obvious until the plant starts to emerge from dormancy and starts to grow in the early weeks of spring.

In most cases it is not fatal, and the plants will recover and start to grow again. There are exceptions to the observation, so you must watch winter-damaged plants closely until they are out of danger of have been removed.

The process goes something like this. The shrubs go dormant in the fall. About that time, the sap stops moving within the stems and foliage. The water content in the green leaves drops down to a bare minimum. Everything is just sitting there, waiting until it’s time to grow in the spring.

This winter we had a few odd periods where the temperature rose above the usual levels and this may have caused the plants to start drawing up some moisture. This is not usually a problem because the days are still short. Breaking dormancy is a function of temperature and day length (sunshine). Now later in the winter, as the days grow longer, a temperature rise may bring more moisture into the leaves of the plant. Remember a couple weeks ago? We went from almost 80 degrees down to near 20 degrees in just two or three days? That is when the damage to my gardenias occurred.

Think about water pipes that freeze during the winter. They will rupture and need to be replaced. Something very similar happens in the leaves. Plants collect water in their roots and then send it up to the leaves where it is stored in the plant cells until needed. If the cells are full of water and the temperature suddenly drops into the lower 20-degree range, the water will freeze and rupture the cells where it is stored. This will kill the plant tissue in the leaf causing it to turn black.

Thus, the black leaves on my gardenias. This damage rarely extends beyond the leaf. You must simply wait until the evergreen initiates new growth, and only remove any stems that do not show any new foliage.

Other parts of plants can be impacted by winter damage as well. We have a saucer magnolia. This is a deciduous magnolia that gets covered with purple, tulip-like flowers every spring. When we had that last 20-degree morning, over two-thirds of the flower buds turned black and did not open. It’s OK, I know they will be back next year. Our camellia also lost about half its blooms but there are still plenty to put on a good show.

Looking ahead, it is not likely that we will have any more 20 degree mornings; it is spring after all. But there are going to be some frosty mornings around 28 to 30 degrees when we could see some additional damage. I have seen numerous cases over the years where spring-flowering trees and shrubs had started opening up their flower buds only to have the blooms killed by frost. The apple crop in some locations suffered from this last year. Also, many trees that start to produce new leaves in April, such as ornamental pear trees, can get frost-bite and the new leaves will turn black. This is often confused with a disease called fire-blight. If the leaves turn black early, it is best to wait. If it was cause by a simple case of frost-bite, the tree will produce a new crop of leaves and continue growing as before.

Winter damage can look pretty horrible. It seems as though your favorite plants have died with no hope of recovery. Just be patient. If it is winter damage, in about 99% of the cases the plant will recover.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.