IN THE YARD: Steps and calculations to sow, grow a new lawn

I also learned I have approximately eight units of existing lawn that need not be restored.

Back in the spring, I knew I would need to know how much lime and fertilizer I would need for the projects. Instead of waiting until the last moment, I took soil samples and sent them off to the Virginia Tech Soils Testing Lab in Blacksburg. It took only a week to get the results back from those tests. For the new lawn, I will need approximately 170 pounds of lime per 1,000 square feet. For the other areas, I only needed 60 pounds of lime as I had limed my lawns about three years ago.

The test results also included general information about what fertilizers to use, mostly a complete fertilizer with high amounts of phosphorous and potassium to help the new grass establish its roots. The formulation I will be looking for is 17-17-17 or something close to that.

It takes about one to three months for lime to enter into and react with the soil. Also, it is best not to apply large amounts at one time, since it will likely either wash away or blow away. I put the whole amount needed for the areas I am restoring in July. I put 60 pounds per 1,000 square feet in the new lawn area in July with the rest going in planned applications in September and December.