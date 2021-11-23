IN THE YARD: Supply-line problems for Thanksgiving? Pilgrims had far worse woes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This new location for the settlement has some of the most infertile and unproductive soils in the New World. The soils present were deposited by melting ice in the last ice age, and consisted of sand and gravel on top of solid bedrock. There was little or no organic matter in the soils, and it did not hold moisture for very long.

This was completely different from what the Pilgrims had farmed on lands they had left behind. They brought plenty of seeds for growing crops the following year, but these seeds were for small grains that grew well in deep, rich, organic soils.

It was indeed a blessing and the salvation of the colony that local residents took pity on the Pilgrims and showed them new crops and taught them how to farm these difficult soils. The Pilgrims had English peas they were able to cultivate, but the small grains did not produce much of anything. The soils were rocky and difficult to cultivate and would dry out during time of little or no rain. The Wampanoag Indians introduced the Pilgrims to new crops and a new system for growing them. Corn, squash and beans had eventually made a way to the Plymouth area many decades before and were now an established crop among the natives. Columbus had actually taken corn back to Spain in the early 1500s, but we don’t know if it was being grown in England at the time.