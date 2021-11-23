IN THE YARD: Supply-line problems for Thanksgiving? Pilgrims had far worse woes.

We keep hearing about problems with our “supply line” that may prevent us from finding things we need for out Thanksgiving dinners and for Christmas.
We are seeing empty shelves in the grocery stores, a lack of people to work in meat and food processing plants, ships waiting to unload off the coast and so on. But our supply problems today do not hold a candle to what the people who celebrated that first Thanksgiving faced. Their next supply ship, the Fortune, did not arrive until a year later and carried few supplies.
There seems to be enough frozen turkeys right now, but fresh turkeys are hard to find. Other meats are available, but maybe not in the cuts we prefer. For example, instead of a top round roast, we may need to settle for a London broil roast instead.
The Pilgrims only had two choices, shoot it or don’t eat. Fortunately, there was plenty of wild game to provide protein in the form of meat for the Pilgrims. They just had to go out and hunt for the food, shoot it or trap it and bring it home to be cleaned and cooked. With the loss of habitat and heavy hunting pressure, wild game is not as easy to collect today as it was in 1621.
When the Pilgrims arrived in the winter of 1620, they were not prepared for what was ahead of them. They had originally planned to settle in the present-day Hudson Valley. They had heard good things about the area when they were planning their new adventure. Weather and growing health issues aboard the ship kept them from their intended location. They thought they had found a good location in the area named New Plimouth by Capt. John Smith in 1614.
This new location for the settlement has some of the most infertile and unproductive soils in the New World. The soils present were deposited by melting ice in the last ice age, and consisted of sand and gravel on top of solid bedrock. There was little or no organic matter in the soils, and it did not hold moisture for very long.
This was completely different from what the Pilgrims had farmed on lands they had left behind. They brought plenty of seeds for growing crops the following year, but these seeds were for small grains that grew well in deep, rich, organic soils.
It was indeed a blessing and the salvation of the colony that local residents took pity on the Pilgrims and showed them new crops and taught them how to farm these difficult soils. The Pilgrims had English peas they were able to cultivate, but the small grains did not produce much of anything. The soils were rocky and difficult to cultivate and would dry out during time of little or no rain. The Wampanoag Indians introduced the Pilgrims to new crops and a new system for growing them. Corn, squash and beans had eventually made a way to the Plymouth area many decades before and were now an established crop among the natives. Columbus had actually taken corn back to Spain in the early 1500s, but we don’t know if it was being grown in England at the time.
The natives showed the Pilgrims how to improve the soil by supplementing it with wood ash and fish. The ash added potassium and phosphorous to the soil, and the fish added calcium to correct the low pH. Neither the natives nor the Pilgrims knew this, but they did know it worked. The plants were arranged in what is known as the Three Sisters method, a form of companion planting. Beans provided nitrogen for the soil. Corn benefited from the nitrogen and provided a vertical surface for the beans to climb. Squash benefitted from the nitrogen and provided shade over the soil to help reduce moisture loss by reducing direct sunlight on the ground. This system had been working for the natives for centuries and it helped to save the English colony from starving the following winter.
The Pilgrim supply line was due entirely to their own efforts and the friendly Native Americans who cared enough to teach them how to survive in the new world. They had much to be thankful for at the first great feast. We should be thankful for how easy we have it in the modern times.
Enjoy your garden.
For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.