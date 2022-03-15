IN THE YARD: The shamrocks we think of today aren't rooted in history

When we think of St. Patrick’s Day, we cannot help but think about those big green shamrocks, those plants with three leaves that look like clover.

And, it is only three leaves. The four-leaf clovers represent 4-H youth programs (head, heart, health and hands).

But the three leaves were supposedly used by St. Patrick as he tried to introduce Christianity into the Druid-dominated communities in Scotland. He used the three-leaf clover to demonstrate the three parts of the Holy Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit).

Was the plant St. Paddy used like what we want to believe today? Was it a big, showy plant that attracts attention? No, it wasn’t.

The clover he used in Ireland was very similar to the white clover plants many of us have growing in our lawns. You know, the weed some of us want to get rid of while others want to keep it to supply nitrogen to our lawn.

But we have trouble accepting such a small, common plant for such a noble purpose. We like to go large when it comes to church stuff. We have been seeing some plants in a few stores selling what they are calling shamrock, but it is not related to the white clovers in the lawn.

The plant we see most often sold as shamrock is a species of oxalis, also called wood sorrel. These plants originate from the ground as a group of stems that bear clover-shaped leaves in groups of three. Many nursery catalogs have started calling them shamrock oxalis or some variation of that name.

These plants are very attractive, so I don’t have a problem with calling them shamrocks. A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. I don’t think these plants have a smell, but they look great in the right spot. They can be grown in gardens and containers in this area although their winter hardiness may be a little on the iffy side depending on conditions at your house.

There is another oxalis that is much smaller and we tend to consider it a weed. It usually volunteers to show up where it was not intended to be. It can be found growing in many lawns here in Southern Virginia, but it is not very aggressive and really does no harm unless the lawn owner does not want any intrusions from non-grass species. It has the three clover-like oxalis leaves and it grows in groups. It is lighter in color than white clover and it has yellow flowers.

If you want to pick up a shamrock oxalis, here is what you can do. It can be purchased as a live plant or you can order bulbs, similar to daffodils but not as cold hardy. It can tolerate winter conditions as far north as USDA Zone 7, so it should grow most anywhere in Danville, but remember, we are at the northern end of its range. Danville averages around 500 feet above sea level, where I live is about 1,000 feet in elevation, so I am close to Zone 6 (too cold). But I can grow oxalis in a container and bring it indoors in the fall if I want to.

Oxalis prefers full sun and will easily tolerate partial shade. If it is too hot in the garden, plant it in a spot that is in the morning sun with afternoon shade. The plants will bloom in the early part of summer, rest during the hottest part of summer and then bloom again in the early fall. If you are planting either bulbs or live plants, you will need to wait until all danger of frost has passed. It will take up to four weeks for new foliage to emerge and up to eight weeks for the flowers to start blooming.

Plant so the bottom of the bulbs are about 2 inches deep. Place the bulbs about 5 inches apart for a full bed. In a container, plant only 1 inch deep with six to eight bulbs in a 6-inch pot. It might be good to mix in a little compost with the garden soil to improve the texture and fertility. The plants will wilt if the soil becomes dry, but the bulbs will rot it if is too wet. Just keep the soil evenly moist, and try different watering schedules until you find one the plants like.

Oxalis in containers may benefit from a little fertilizer at planting, but more than likely you will not need to feed these plants, even those in the garden. These plants are self-cleaning, so you will not need to pinch off old flower heads. This is a fairly easy to care for plant once you get the water right.

So Thursday, wear green, drink a green beer (whatever that is — I’ve never had one) and next month, plant a shamrock. Maybe somebody gave you one as a gift.

Enjoy your garden.

For questions or to suggest a topic for this column, email inyard2019@gmail.com.